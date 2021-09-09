Deontay Wilder doubles down on Tyson Fury rematch cheat accusations

September 9th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder didn’t take anything back when addressing accusations made at Tyson Fury for their rematch.

In the aftermath of their February 2020 fight, which Fury won at a canter, Wilder stated that “The Gypsy King” has cheated his way to victory.

Firing his coach and making claims on gloves and “egg-shaped” knuckle-dusters, Wilder took criticism for his view.

This led to complete silence from Wilder at the press conference announcement. This time around, Wilder doubled down on his previous thoughts.

“My silence is golden. Silence is key to it all. That’s why I didn’t speak at the press conference. There is nothing to say,” said Wilder.

“How I handled myself? I know the ultimate truth, whether people believe it or not. People don’t understand. They don’t know what happened. They don’t know the truth.

“So many people have gone against me. They have seen proof, but they don’t care.

“Sparring has been amazing. I can’t say names but know there have been a lot of people on the canvas.”

Wilder then added fuel to the fire that was rumors of Fury being beasted in training camp sparring. WBN believes Jared Anderson was the culprit in question.

“I know he wasn’t doing well in camp. The young guys were piecing him up,” he stated. “I had a young guy from my camp who was piecing him up.”

Trainer Malik Scott had previously told PBC Podcast: “When you hear those kinds of rumors with this type of high caliber fight. Those are not rumors, those are facts.”

Concluding, Wilder was still worried about Fury pulling out of the fight again, as he did with Covid over the summer.

“Hopefully, he is confident to go through [with the fight] and not have anything go wrong.”

DEONTAY WILDER FUTURE

Wilder knows a victory is imperative to his future chances of a world title run. A loss would see him completely out of the picture, possibly for years.

Several mandatories are due with organizations. There’s also the small matter that Fury will want to fight Anthony Joshua in an undisputed unification.

All guns blazing may not be the best tactic for Wilder. But if this fight goes the same way as before, he’ll have to go for broke somewhere along the line.

