Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

September 9th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training.

Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott.

Whether this latest maneuver was down to Scott or an idea of Wilder’s himself is unknown. But “The Bronze Bomber” got stretched out during his session.

The 35-year-old is in tremendous shape. Wilder attempts to put the horror show of his last fight with Fury behind him.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER III

In exactly one month live on FOX PPV, ESPN PPV, and BT Sport, Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III goes down.

