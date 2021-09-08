Frank Warren to stage prospects show this Friday night on BT Sport

September 8th, 2021

QUEENSBERRY stage a prospect stacked night at London’s Copper Box Arena on Friday (Sept 10) featuring some of their finest young talent.

The new series of shows, branded ‘FIGHT NIGHT LIVE: THE PROSPECTS’, is topped by South Londoner Louie Lynn (9-0, 7 KOs) who defends his WBC International Silver Featherweight title in a ten round contest against Bradford’s Amin Jahanzeb (8-0, 2 KOs), live on BT Sport 1 HD and available to all on the BT Sport Boxing YouTube page.

Portsmouth heavy hitting Lightweight Mark Chamberlain (8-0, 5 KOs) has been added to the bill and will face Ghana’s Benjamin Lamptey (11-4-1, 9 KOs) over eight rounds.

Mark had been due to face Lamptey 24 hours later but the card has been cancelled after Sunny Edwards IBF World Flyweight title defence against Jayson Mama was called off.

Promoter Frank Warren: “It’s fantastic that BT Sport are getting behind our prospects and showing their support for boxing.

“Fans at the arena and watching at home will see a thriller between Louie and Amin.

“I’m delighted that Mark will get more exposure on TV, and I believe like many of the boxers in Wayne Batten’s stable it’s only a matter of time before he becomes more widely known.”

Hackney’s Frank Arnold (7-0-1, 1 KO) takes a dangerous fight when he meets Tipton’s Lee Glover (11-5-0, 3 KO’s) in a six round Super-Featherweight contest.

Olympic Youth gold medallist Karol Itauma (3-0, 2 KOs) has his fourth professional fight and faces Manchester’s 80 fight veteran Darryl Sharp.

Also in four round action are Reading Welterweight Joshua Frankham (3-0), Buckhurst Hill Super-Bantamweight Adan Mohamed (2-0), Muswell Hill Middleweight Jonathan Kumuteo (1-0), Liverpool Super-Lightweight Callum Thompson (1-0), a former Team GB star and Ilford Super-Bantamweight Umar Khan (1-0).

Tower Hamlets Welterweight Khalid Ali will make his professional debut after learning his trade at Repton ABC.