Evander Holyfield fighting at 58 was bad, Donald Trump says hold my beer

September 8th, 2021

Just when you thought Evander Holyfield fighting at 58 was bad enough and wondered which direction boxing is heading, Donald Trump entered the building.

WBN has covered that Holyfield shipping any punches as he approaches his sixties could be detrimental to his long-term health.

This fact seems to have been missed somewhere along the line. The organizers of this event haven’t addressed it and merely ignored a licensed boxing commission’s view.

Holyfield must need a boost in ticket sales because Triller had to transport the Vitor Belfort fight. California rightfully wouldn’t sanction it. Therefore, they drafted Trump to help out.

FITE TV and Triller announced that Trump” will provide guest commentary in a never-before-seen live event from the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 on Pay-Per-View and FITE.”

Yes, it’s not seen before as most people in their right mind wouldn’t arrange it.

It’s now being dubbed “No Holds Barred,” too. Which is even worse in the climate that the last thing Holyfield needs is a former UFC fighter 14-years his junior going all out of his fragile brain.

Nonetheless, it’s going down this weekend, and Trump can’t wait to promote it – for a significant fee – of course.

DONALD TRUMP

Trump will commentate on the “bout” as Holyfield fights over eight rounds in a bid to prove he’s not twenty years past his best.

“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside,” he stated.

“You won’t want to miss this special event,” added Trump.

Belfort looks in scary shape for his age, and even though Holyfield has kept himself ripped, it’s not his body that is the main problem.

His physique will undoubtedly be a lot slower than even when he fought in 2010 and 2011. He looked slow then, but adding ten years to that won’t make him any faster.

But it’s neurologically where any blows landed can do damage. At 58, almost 59, any significant slams at that age can be even more fatal than usual with boxing.

Therefore, WBN has chosen not to report on the fight when it goes down. Donald Trump’s addition will not alter that in the slightest.

Holyfield should get pulled out.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

