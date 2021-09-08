Deontay Wilder is a dangerous, angry, and violent man

September 8th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder is angry, dangerous, and has violent intentions against Tyson Fury – the man who ended his undefeated run last year.

Now reinvented, “The Bronze Bomber” has a new mindset to go with his new trainer – Malik Scott – “The Odd Guy.”

Taking a seven-round beating from Fury has taken its toll on Wilder, to the point where he knew something had to change.

“I had to get rid of the snakes in my team, and I had to get in people who really love me. I needed soldiers,” Wilder told the PBC Podcast about the changes needed.

Sacking Mark Breland was step one. Step two was locking himself away, thinking only of Fury.

Due to the delay when Fury caught Covid, Wilder has had a full year of “The Gypsy King” on his brain.

“I’m ready. I hope they are ready. I hope they have their priorities in line. Their game-plan, how they are going to approach the fight,” he pointed out.

“In the time off, we have done nothing but work, work, work.

“Even when my body rested, my mind was still at it.”

Wilder has altered his focus immensely after having so much time to contemplate his severe loss. Fury beating him down for seven rounds was never part of the plan.

Despite his protests at the time, the American puncher knows the only way to right his wrongs is inside those ropes.

He’s ready to do just that.

DANGEROUS DEONTAY WILDER

“I’m a dangerous man at this point in time. Malik and my team have brought the best out of me, and I’m just ready.

“But it doesn’t mean nothing if you can’t show it to the rest of the world, and I know that. I’m ready to do so. Don’t blink, baby. Don’t blink.

“[You’ll see] A reinvented Deontay Wilder. Something you’ve never seen before.

“The key to victory is having a violent mind but approaching it with calmness. My mindset is violent.”

The 35-year-old concluded: “I’m a king. When a king falls, he has to strategize and get back up.

“There is no point in moping, sitting back. You’ve got to pick yourself up, make yourself and the people around you stronger.”

October 9th cannot come soon enough for Deontay Wilder.

