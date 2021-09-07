Tim Bradley conducts Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter PPV experiment

September 7th, 2021

ESPN

Outspoken former world champion Timothy Bradley conducted an experiment regarding a possible Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter Pay Per View.

Not only that, but Bradley has also questioned why the WBO welterweight championship offering is even being considered for PPV.

Bradley, an ESPN analyst, took his case to the fans to ask a bunch of them if they think the contest warrants an extra charge.

“You have two guys who aren’t relatively known,” said Bradley on ESPN’s State of Play edition.

“I walked around and asked twenty random people who don’t know anything about boxing. Do you know Terrence ‘Bud’ Crawford? They said no.

“Have you ever heard of Shawn Porter? No. All twenty of them said they never heard of them. So why is this fight on pay-per-view?”

Despite “Desert Storm” questioning his own companies decision to broadcast a fight in a certain way, it looks as though the clash will get confirmed soon.

Top Rank’s Carl Moretti asked for an extension last week that should see a deal done within the next seven days.

“This is to respectfully request that an extension be granted for Top Rank and PBC so that we may continue our ongoing positive negotiations with regard to the mandated fight between champion Terence Crawford and mandatory challenger Shawn Porter,” Moretti asked the WBO in an email.

“I have copied Tom Brown on this correspondence so that he may confirm in writing as well regarding the aforementioned.

“We are approaching a holiday weekend here in the states, so the negotiations and required information for both parties will most likely continue into next week. We will certainly keep you abreast at all times.

“In the unlikely scenario that an agreement cannot be reached during this timeframe, we can re-schedule the bid for in and around Tuesday, September 14.

“As always, we thank you for your continued support and cooperation with the above subject matter.”

TERENCE CRAWFORD vs. SHAWN PORTER DATE

That gives both sides a bit of extra time to come up with an agreement.

Promoter Bob Arum had previously exclusively spoken to World Boxing News about when the fight will take place.

“If we do it, we’ll do it Nov. 20 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas,” Arum told WBN.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.