Boxing Nutrition: Is there any traditional diet that is the healthiest?

September 7th, 2021

Dr. Philip Goglia offers the latest installment of boxing nutrition by asking, “Is there any traditional diet that is the healthiest?”

Metabolic typing: Above and beyond the assessment of lifestyle and personal goals – health history and medical conditions- and likes and dislikes nutritionally – questions are asked regarding sleep patterns digestion energy levels cravings current eating patterns exercise regimen if any illness disease self and family.

In addition to the evaluations blood is taken to assess a full lipid profile with glucose and hematocrit and hemoglobin assessment.

The full lipid profile with glucose allows for the assessment of macronutrient toleration — the ratios between – and the levels of hdl’s ldl’s triglycerides vldl’s glucose and total cholesterol provide nutritional information regarding macro nutrient tolerance ultimately classifying or blue printing an individual metabolic type of which there are three: fat and protein efficient / carbohydrate efficient / dual.

Once metabolically typed the next hurdle is caloric assessment – does the individual even eat enough food to generate enough caloric heat to burn fat as an energy source.

Most civilians under eat- as they view food as adversarial… the thing that makes them fat — and in turn they are in a constant state of disrepair – or – a catabolic state vs anabolic repairing state… the result is water retention fat hoarding exhaustion inconsistent digestion moods and sleep patterns. They do not understand that their performance is 50% food and 50% exercises… most see it in the exact opposite light.

Though if you asked any athlete they would all tell you foods first — exercise second – repair, repair, repair. Clients are set up on a foundation food pattern —- the food pattern shifts calorically and nutritionally every 7 days that includes 1 cheat meal weekly – if they are compliant the average body fat loss per week is 1.3% that could result in no scale weight loss or up to five pounds per week.

Scale weight is a secondary factor for assessment – body composition and clothing fit being first and foremost — the goal is to weigh as much as you can while taking up less room in the room !! Dress size … not dress weight!! There is an additional discussion regarding proper hydration as well between ½ and 1 oz of water consumed daily to manage nutrient and toxin movement and temperature patterning.