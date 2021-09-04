Covid hospital battle may end Oscar De La Hoya comeback permanently

September 4th, 2021

This week, Oscar De La Hoya faces a tough battle outside of the ring after contracting a severe strain of the coronavirus Covid-19 [SARS-CoV-2].

The Golden Boy promoter was in training for a comeback from over a decade away when struck down by the virus in Los Angeles.

Now, the 48-year-old has to recover, not only from a deadly respiratory illness but from the fact his money-spinning return is dead in the water.

World Boxing News now understands that there are no guarantees that De La Hoya will be given a clean bill of health to fight again.

In effect, Covid-19 might have ended his career without having any say in the matter.

De La Hoya, once recovered, will be taken through a rigorous testing process that may coincide with doctors advising against any further bouts.

Meanwhile, the World Boxing Council sent their best wishes to De La Hoya as he struggles to fend off the virus that has killed millions worldwide.

“The WBC and all its members from around the world would like to wish our legendary champion and friend a successful and prompt recovery,” read the WBC well wishes.

“Oscar is considered among the ten greatest fighters in boxing history. He was born in Los Angeles, California.

“Charismatic, handsome, spectacular, efficient, with a crowd-pleasing style. Great box office fighter. He shaped a record of 39 victories with 30 knockouts and 6 losses.

“Oscar fought from 1992 to 2008. He conquered six weight categories after being an Olympic Gold medalist in Barcelona 1992. Left-handed but always fought with a right guard.

“You can do this, champ!”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA RETURN

Vitor Belfort was due to be in the opposite corner for a Triller event next week. It’s now on the verge of collapse unless a replacement is found for De La Hoya.

Former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield is a potential stand-in as Triller prepares to make a statement on the $50 Pay Per View show.

Retired British legend David Haye is due to fight his friend Joe Fournier in the co-feature. The bill also sees musical acts as part of proceedings.

It’s unlikely that the entire event will collapse due to De La Hoya falling ill. Holyfield seems willing as we await official confirmation.

