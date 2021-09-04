Long-running Havoc Boxing trademark legal dispute ends

September 4th, 2021

Robert Diaz of Havoc Boxing Promotions, LLC and Andre Rozier have mutually agreed to settle the various trademark related disputes between them.

The two had squared off against each other in proceedings before the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Queens, and the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Boxing trainer Andre Rozier originated the Havoc Boxing logo in the 1990s. In 2010, he joined forces with business investor Robert Diaz, who became Chief Executive Officer of Havoc Boxing Promotions LLC. As its CEO, Diaz registered the Havoc Boxing logo, as shown below, on behalf of the company with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Over the past decade, the Havoc Boxing brand has grown through the sale of stylish, high-quality authentic boxing ring apparel and accessories made to professional boxers and amateurs alike, also making it accessible on the popular website www.teamhavocusa.com, which will soon be terminated as part of the agreement between Diaz and Rozier.

As a result of the settlement, and without any admission of wrongdoing, the parties have agreed to withdraw their claims against each other and end their partnership.

Andre Rozier will retain ownership of his original Havoc Boxing logo and Robert Diaz, having now been compensated for his efforts in growing the brand, will exit the Havoc Boxing company to pursue other endeavors. Ray Campbell has also departed the company and is no longer associated with the Havoc Boxing business or brand.

The remaining terms of the settlement are confidential and the parties have agreed to part their separate ways amicably. Any further issues or business dealings with respect to the Havoc Boxing brand should be directed solely to Andre Rozier.

Robert Diaz said: “I would like to thank anyone and everyone who supported Havoc Boxing Promotions LLC while I was its CEO. It was a pleasure to do business with you all and it was a grand experience. I would also like to thank everyone who supported www.teamhavocusa.com as all your purchases were greatly appreciated.” Diaz added, “I’m sure from this point on that Andre Rozier and his team will continue to put out the most stylish and authentic apparel in boxing. I wish Andre and Havoc Boxing a prosperous future.”