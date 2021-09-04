Anthony “Juice” Young headlines Atlantic City on Sept 25

September 4th, 2021

After a sold-out maiden show, The 2nd installment of “Boardwalk Boxing Powered by Hard Hitting Promotions in Association with Showboat Hotel Atlantic City” will take place on Saturday night, September 25th.

In the eight-round main event, recent Hard Hitting Promotions signee Anthony “Juice” Young will take on Luis Sanchez in the headline welterweight bout.

Young, 33 of Atlantic City, New Jersey has a record of 22-2 with eight knockouts.

Young is a 10 year-professional who has developed into one of the most popular fighters in the Tri-State area.

Young became a household name in the boxing world when he scored an emphatic 3rd round stoppage over former world champion Sadam Ali (27-2) on May 4, 2019 in Las Vegas. With that win, Young won the WBC USNBC Silver welterweight title.

Young is also a former New Jersey State Welterweight champion.

Young also defeated tough Jose Javier Calderon.

Young is coming off a unanimous decision over Todd Manuel on July 31st at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.

Sanchez of San Juan, Puerto Rico has an impressive record of 9-1 with six knockouts.

Sanchez, 27 years-old, is a five-year professional who is coming off a win over Ryan Pino on March 25th in San Juan.

In six-round bouts:

Thomas Velasquez (10-1, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia will see action in a lightweight bout.

Isaiah Wise (9-2-2, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Gabor Gorbics (26-20-1, 16 KOs) of Budapest, Hungary in a middleweight fight.

Jan Carlos Rivera (4-1, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Janos Penzes (2-0, 1 KO) of Budapest, Hungary in a super lightweight contest.

Jerome Conquest (11-5, 1 KO) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a lightweight battle.

Wesley Ferrer (14-1-1, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY takes on an opponent to be named in a lightweight fight.

Isiah Seldon (14-4-1, 5 KOs) of Atlantic City, NJ fights Brandon Baue (16-24, 11 KOs) of Troy, MO in a middleweight bout.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Dezmond Lucas (2-0, 1 KO) of Bronx, NY takes on Tray Martin (1-4, 1 KO) of Mabery, MO in a welterweight affair.

Tahmir Smalls (4-0,3 KOs) of Philadelphia will battle Shaquan Moore (0-0-1) of Coram, NY in a welterweight fight.

Rodney Brooks (1-0, 1 KO) of Atlantic City takes on debuting Quaymayne Johnson in a heavyweight tussle.

Joshua Lebron (2-0, 1 KO) of Orlando, FL takes on an opponent to be named in a bantamweight contest.

Tickets for this amazing evening boxing are $175, $100, and $60.