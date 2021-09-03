42-0 Floyd Mayweather chaser goes off on Eddie Hearn over Dmitry Bivol

Mark Robinson

Dmitry Bivol is reportedly looking to fight John Ryder, and Floyd Mayweather chaser Gilberto Ramirez has revealed his disappointment.

The Mexican went off on Hearn and Bivol because he believes Bivol (18-0, 11 KOs) is being used as a puppet by the Matchroom Boxing promoter.

The former WBO super-middleweight ruler thinks that Hearn is preventing undefeated him from challenging Bivol in a battle of undefeated, world-class fighters.

“I know my team is pushing for this fight, but we’ve yet to hear from Dmitry or his team,” the frustrated Ramirez pointed out.

“I’m not sure if he’s being silenced, but he should remember that he is the fighter and the voice to make things happen.

“Before my last fight, he yapped and called for this fight but is now radio silent. I’m not sure if he needs permission from the higher-ups, but, hopefully, he’s not just being used as cannon fodder.”

Bivol has previously expressed interest in fighting Ramirez, who thinks the Russian has deviated from that path through no fault of his own.

Mentioning Ramirez more than once on social media, Bivol sees Ramirez as a future foe if allowed to take the challenge.

“I think this is a great boxing fight,” Ramirez explained. “The light heavyweight division, and ultimately for the fans.

“There’s great history in both Mexican and Russian boxing and hopefully this is something that brings excitement back to the light heavyweight division.

“Beyond that, I personally believe Bivol is the toughest champion and fight at the moment. I hope that this caliber fight is the only one I’m in talks for going forward.

“Plus, we’ve talked about it for two years now, and it’s time to make it happen.”

Ramirez added: “Bivol is a great fighter, and I know this will be the biggest challenge. I’ve seen his game improve every time we’ve met in the ring.

“He does everything well. He’s quick on his feet and throws great combinations with power. At the same time, he brings a high IQ into the ring, which always makes it a challenge.

“He’s not world champion by a fluke or design. This guy is probably one of the most disciplined fighters I’ve seen in a while.”

Out of nowhere, Hearn announced last week that he wants to match Bivol in October at O2 Arena in London, against super middleweight John Ryder (29-5, 16 KOs).

Ryder is supposed to be fighting David Morrell for the WBA regular title, though.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER RECORD

The 30-year-old Ramirez is currently rated No. 2 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and No. 5 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF). Ramirez is chasing Floyd Mayweather’s 50-o record and needs just nine more wins.

Boxing fans are always clamoring for blockbuster match-ups. Bivol and Ramirez are a combined 60-0 (39 KOs), world champions, and have fought on DAZN.

There’s no good reason for Bivol vs. “Zurdo” not to happen. That’s unless Hearn pulls Bivol’s puppet strings in a different direction.

“I would be surprised if Bivol looks for another opponent,” Ramirez concluded. “This is the fight fans are looking for!

“At the end of the day, I know he’s a good fighter, and hopefully, he stands by what he says.”

