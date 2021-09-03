Ebanie Bridges sizzles in lingerie at weigh-in, no-one knows where to look

Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges caused a stir yet again on the scales as the bantamweight captivated the audience ahead of her Leeds fight.

The 34-year-old “Blonde Bomber” took to the weigh-in in a Leeds-inspired ensemble and nobody, including promoter Eddie Hearn, knew where to look.

Bridges is notorious for wearing some of the most eye-popping attire for his scaling. This one, in preparation for a big bout at Headingley, didn’t disappoint.

Mailys Gangloff will be opposite Bridges on the Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington II undercard.

Ebanie Bridges vs. Mailys Gangloff

BRIDGES

“I’m excited about this fight, watching her [Mailys] fight with Ellie. I think she has a great style, and our styles are going to gel well together. I think with that, it’s going to make it an exciting fight, she’s tough, and I love tough opponents. I’m looking forward to something exciting there. It’ll be another good performance by myself.

“I’m only getting better, feeling stronger than ever. I’m looking forward to showing you all that I’ve got come Saturday night.

“Training with Brian Cohen in America and having those eight weeks in Philadelphia, I’m really focused on footwork and balance – plating my feet.

“We all know I’m strong, but it’s not effective if you can’t get into a position. Now I feel like I’m really nailing that. We saw that with Bec about the positioning and planting the feet to throw those shots to get my full power into it.

“My cut for this fight was easy. I just fought four weeks ago. I’m hungry as ever. I love to fight. I’m hungry to punch on.”

GANGLOFF

“It’s a good fight because it will be at my perfect weight class. I think I’ll bring something that I couldn’t bring the last time I was here. I’m very excited. I hope it will be a very good show.”

