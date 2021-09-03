Chris Eubank Jr vs. Sven Elbir undercard swells for Oct 2 on Sky Sports

September 3rd, 2021

Rising Middleweight star Linus Udofia (16-0, 8 KOs) and highly-rated Heavyweight debutant Matty Harris have been added to the undercard for Chris Eubank Jr’s showdown with Sven Elbir on October 2 at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

Udofia returns to Sky Sports following a spectacular ninth-round TKO win over John Harding Jr to retain the English Title on October 10 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. The 28-year-old will now put his unbeaten record on the line against London-based Albanian Xhuljo Vrenozi (17-3, 4 KOs) over ten rounds.

Having vacated the English Title and signed promotional terms with Wasserman Boxing, ‘Lightning’ is ready to prove his potential on another big card as he looks to move up the rankings into title contention.

“I’ve been out of the ring for a while, but I’ve been working non-stop behind the scenes,” says Udofia. “It’s an honour to be on such an incredible card, it’s time for me to put on a show for the Wembley crowd and put Luton on the map.”

Harris will make his professional debut in a four-round contest at The SSE Arena, Wembley. The 6ft 8in Heavyweight is one of the UK’s most exciting boxing prospects. Having passed the GB assessment, the 21-year-old opted to join the paid ranks instead and spent lockdown sparring the best of the British Heavyweight scene including Daniel Dubois, Hughie Fury and Nathan Gorman.

To ensure he has had the perfect preparation for his debut the Leamington Spa man has been living in a caravan on his coach Edwin Cleary’s drive.

“I’m extremely excited to be making my debut for Wasserman Boxing on Sky Sports on October 2,” said Harris. “The lure of the professional ranks has always been something I was drawn to rather than a lengthy amateur career. Now I get the chance to make my family proud and show my supporters what I’m all about. Believe me when I tell you I’m going all the way to the top.”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Linus and Matty, two of Britain’s brightest boxing prospects, to showcase their skills on the big stage. Linus is a slick fighter with power in both hands and is on the verge of major title challenges. Matty is just starting his journey but he has all the potential in the world and we believe he can go a very long way.”

The road to major world title contention leads Chris Eubank Jr and German standout Sven Elbir to London’s SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, October 2. This co-promoted event is the first in a multi-fight deal between Wasserman Boxing and Boxxer to feature Chris Eubank Jr and other fighters from the Wasserman Boxing stable on Sky Sports.

Tickets are available via AXS.com and Ticketmaster.co.uk.