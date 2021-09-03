Plant risks undisputed Canelo fight with ‘cheaters’ claim over Valdez saga

Caleb Plant is treading a fine line and potentially risking an undisputed fight with Canelo Alvarez following his Oscar Valdez saga comments.

In a Friday rant, the IBF super-middleweight champion, which aims to unify the division fully with Canelo on November 6th, went off about a positive Valdez drug test.

Valdez was ultimately given a reprieve and allowed to face Robson Conceicao despite A and B samples returning with traces of stimulant Phentermine.

Team Valdez blamed a tea remedy for the adverse finding as Valdez prepares to defend his WBC super-featherweight crown on September 10th.

Obviously not impressed at what went down with the man who trains alongside Canelo, Plant let rip and hit out in the direction of Eddy Reynoso’s team.

“So after everything a fighter works for and sacrifices, you’re just going to let someone tell you to take something, and you’re just going to take it?

“[You’re] not even be concerned that they may be flushing all you’ve accomplished down the drain. Because at the end of the day, has a name gotten mentioned of who might have given him the ‘herbal tea?’ – Nope!

“The only name that’s coming out is the one who took it. So why let someone put you in that position?

Plant continued: “If you really start asking yourself these questions and really start unpackaging all this question by question, does it really add up?

“Does it really may sense? F— no. This sport has no place for cheaters,” he concluded.

UNDISPUTED

Canelo may not take kindly to such accusations made by Plant as the pair ready themselves to put every version of the 168-pound belts on the line.

The undisputed Las Vegas showdown is a highly lucrative contest. This fact could be enough to stave off any thoughts Canelo might have about pulling the plug.

What Plant might have initiated is only to further angered the world’s best fighter before the biggest fight of his life in Las Vegas.

The bad blood has intensified many times already. It will be interesting to see how any subsequent press conference between them goes down.

