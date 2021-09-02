World Boxing Association belts keep dropping as rankings shake-up begins

September 2nd, 2021

Mark Robinson

World Boxing Association chiefs continued to reduce boxing belts and promised a shake-up of the rankings, something WBN has insisted is needed badly.

World Boxing News declassified the WBA earlier this year. Within six months, the WBA has adhered to every single noted problem WBN wrote about back then.

Titlists got reduced from 55 to 29, with only Gervonta Davis left to choose between super-lightweight and lightweight.

It comes after Erislandy Lara dropped his 154 pounds to push the number of straps down below 30.

The WBA said: “Erislandy Lara kept the middleweight world title. He relinquished the super welterweight title of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

“In the midst of the title reduction plan, the pioneer organization had sent a communication to the Cuban champion. He reigned in both categories but had to choose in which of both he would continue to perform.

“Lara responded this week and chose to keep his 160 lbs. black and gold belt. This leaves the 154 championships vacant, and the only current world champion in the division is Jermell Charlo.

“The southpaw fighter’s team also informed that they are working on Lara’s next defense at middleweight and that the veteran is very motivated for what is to come for his career as a champion of that division.

“Erislandy is one of today’s great WBA champions, and the organization is anxious to see him defend his belt with the good boxing that has always characterized him.”

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION RANKINGS

Now, the final hurdle after the rankings shake-up will be to remove the “regular” championships. Once this plan is in action, WBN will be ready to reclassify the WBA.

The WBA continues to work on both.

“August was an important month for the World Boxing Association (WBA).

“The eighth month of 2021 had a lot of action on the ring. Great fights happened, but it was also plagued with activity in the WBA offices with the beginning of its title reduction plan, which left relevant changes in the ranking,” they stated.

Furthermore, boxing is already seeing the benefits of this move, solely down to pressure from media and fans.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.