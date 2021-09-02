Who will come out on top – Joshua or Usyk?

September 2nd, 2021

COVID-19 caused a lot of disruptions to sports all around the world. We missed out on so much we were looking forward to, but unlike some sports, boxing returned to the fray earlier than most. Fights were taking place in remote locations, with fighters and their staff isolating in their training camps.

It wasn’t quite the same without the big crowds, but it was better than nothing. But now that fans are returning, we’re seeing more and more big fights showing up on cards across the globe. One of the biggest upcoming fights we have to look forward to in September is Anthony Joshua versus Oleksandr Usyk.

Titled as Dare to Do and The Perfect Storm, the fight takes place on Saturday 25th September in Joshua’s home country, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Sadly, it wasn’t the fight everyone wanted to see, because the real fight the fans have been calling for is Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury. But it could well be the case that whoever wins this, will go on to face Fury in their next fight.

The reason that Joshua, who is the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion, had to fight Usyk, was because he is the next WBO heavyweight mandatory challenger. And if Joshua did not take part, then he would’ve forfeited one of his many titles. Which is part of what is special about the potential fight with Fury because he holds the remaining titles, and a clash between the two would see all the titles in the division unified.

But Usyk is not to be overlooked or underestimated in this fight. He may not hold any of the titles in the division, and sportsbooks may be writing him off already, but he has earned his right to this fight. Plus, previous to stepping up to heavyweight, he was a former undisputed cruiserweight champion, so he definitely has the skill to compete at the highest level.