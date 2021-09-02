Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III – Will the winner fight Anthony Joshua?

September 2nd, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

It wasn’t the fight we all wanted to see. I mean, we’ve seen this contest twice before. But due to the WBO insisting Anthony Joshua had to face Oleksandr Usyk or risk having his heavyweight title taken away from him, the Fury-Joshua fight was put on hold. So instead, Fury agreed to Fight Deontay Wilder for a third time, with both his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles on the line.

The first time these two met was back in 2018, after a period of time where Fury hadn’t been fighting for quite some time and Deontay Wilder was at the top of his game. The pair met in the ring at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Wilder’s home soil. He was the current reigning WBC champion, and self-proclaimed best heavyweight boxer in the world at the time. But after going the distance, and knocking Fury down twice, the fight ended in a draw.

Both fighters after the match believed they had done enough to win the fight, and went on to call out Anthony Joshua in a bid to get another title fight. But before that could even be arranged, the two fighters decided on a rematch to settle once and for all, who was the better fighter of the two heavyweight hitters.

The second fight came in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to sport around the world. It once again took place on Wilder’s home soil, this time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Most pundits and betting odds available from bookmakers had Wilder as favourite after the way the first fight went. However, this time Fury was in much better shape after an intense training camp, which saw him knock Wilder down round after round, cutting him open with some hard-hitting blows. Eventually in the seventh round, the fight was stopped, when Wilder’s team threw in the towel.