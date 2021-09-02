Kyrone Davis battles Martez McGregor this Sunday night on FOX

September 2nd, 2021

Super middleweight contender Kyrone Davis will square off against Martez McGregor in an 8/10-round showdown that tops FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes this Sunday, September 5 from the Armory in Minneapolis.

The FS1 telecast begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and will feature unbeaten prospect Justin Cardona (5-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight affair, plus undefeated prospect Travon Marshall (2-0, 1 KO) in a four-round super welterweight bout, and super bantamweight prospect Michael Angeletti (3-0, 2 KOs) looking to remain unbeaten in a four-round duel against undefeated Mexican Alexis Salido (2-0, 1 KO).

The FS1 telecast will precede FOX PBC Fight Night which begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is headlined by unbeaten rising star Jesús “Mono” Ramos Jr. taking on super welterweight contender Brian Mendoza in a 10-round showdown.

In the FOX undercard, rising lightweight contender Starling “El Poli” Castillo battles former title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos in the 10-round co-main event, plus middleweight prospect Armando “El Toro” Reséndiz kicks off the broadcast against all-action Marcos “Madman” Hernández.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased at The Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.

A native of Monmouth, N.J., Davis (15-2-1, 6 KO) impressed against the toughest test of his career last time out, as he fought two-time super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell to a split-draw in February.

It was the 26-year-old’s debut at super middleweight, after beginning his career at middleweight. Davis had won five of his six previous outings heading into the Dirrell clash on FOX.

He will be opposed by the 31-year-old Maywood, Illinois-native McGregor (8-4, 6 KOs), who looks to snap a three-fight losing streak.

In non-televised action, veteran heavyweight Iago Kiladze (26-5-1, 18 KOs) faces Matthew McKinney (8-3-2, 5 KOs) for eight-rounds of action.