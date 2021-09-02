EXCLUSIVE: Heavyweight Michael Hunter talks viral video, future goals

September 2nd, 2021

Michelle JuJu

Michael Hunter is riding a heavyweight tidal wave. The American hopes his impressive form will culminate in a run on one of the biggest boxing platforms.

Undefeated at 200 pounds plus since a cruiserweight world title challenge against Oleksandr Usyk ended in a unanimous decision defeat, Hunter hasn’t looked back since his solitary reverse.

Fights with Eddie Hearn and Zurdo Promotions followed until Hunter most recently appeared on a Triller Fight Club card against Mike Wilson.

During the build-up, “The Bounty” got documented in video format by World Star Hip Hop. The resulting clip has since gone viral.

More than two million views are proof enough that Hunter does have the star power needed to make it to the top of the sport and beyond.

Asked about the interest in his collaboration with World Star Hip Hop, Hunter believes it’s a concrete step to getting his name into the public domain.

MICHAEL HUNTER VIDEO

“I think the video is good in the sense that people get to know more about me and what I am about. It did over a million views in two days,” Hunter pointed out to WBN in an exclusive interview.

Asked what the reaction has been like, he added: “People have loved it. It was short and to the point. It was well received with many positive reviews.

“I would do it again for sure. The more people get to know about me, becoming my own man, and moving forward in the industry, the better.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Moving on to what’s next for Michael Hunter, the 33-year-old aims to take his good form into the coming years.

“I would like to fight again in October if possible,” he stated. “I want to capture the American audience. That’s a big one for me.

“I want to be more consistent on big platforms like a former Olympian should be. I have the talent to do so for sure,” Hunter pointed out.

HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS

A world title shot is certainly not out of the question, given Hunter’s high world rankings.

Ranked six with the WBO and WBC, Hunter is number two with the World Boxing Association due to his eliminator win over Wilson.

A shot at Trevor Bryan may become a reality for Hunter. That’s if former interim champion Daniel Dubois fails to accept a forthcoming offer.

Furthermore, whatever goes down in the coming months, the Californian will be in the shake-up for some time to come at the summit of boxing’s glamour division.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.