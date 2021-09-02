Dillian Whyte’s promised US fight falls apart, returns to London on Oct 30

September 2nd, 2021

Mark Robinson

Despite a blueprint from Eddie Hearn to take Dillian Whyte to America this year, a planned jaunt across the Atlantic subsequently failed to materialize.

The World Boxing Council interim heavyweight champion – Whyte was supposed to begin making a name for himself stateside at the age of 33. Initially, there was hope that a future title challenge against Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder would garner broader interest.

But having dipped his toes into the market to sound out potential foes, Hearn has drawn a blank.

“The Bodysnatcher” will now remain on home soil and return to London’s O2 Arena on October 30th instead.

Confirming the news via social media, Whyte said: “It’s about to go down. I can’t wait to be back at the o2. It’s going to be fireworks!”

Now, this doesn’t mean there won’t be an American flavor to the proceedings regarding an opponent. For the first time in years, fighting off Sky Sports Box Office will be a liberating experience for Whyte.

DILLIAN WHYTE OPPONENT

DAZN will take over broadcast rights in the UK following Hearn’s decision to ditch Sky after ten years. Therefore, the original opponent list could still stand.

On that, shortlist were former IBF champion Charles Martin and US contenders Jermaine Franklin and Stephan Shaw.

One of those could certainly be in the opposite corner to Whyte after their previous comments about the Briton.

Speaking to Sky Sports, both Martin and Franklin haven’t held back on Whyte.

“Unfortunately, Eddie Hearn doesn’t want nothing to do with me beating his man,” said Martin.

“Whyte said he wanted an easy fight after getting his clock cleaned by Povetkin. I guess he doesn’t want to get his clock cleaned again if he fights me.”

JERMAINE FRANKLIN

Franklin stated: “It’s the punches that he leaves himself open for, that’s why he has the two defeats by knockout.

“Povetkin caught him with an uppercut. We know that’s a real hard punch to be able to take from a puncher.

“Certain times he gets caught with certain punches.

“I don’t want to say he has a glass chin, because he took some shots, but if you can catch him at the right time, at the right moments though, you will have a great effect on him.”

There’s certainly no love lost if one of the three accepts an offer from Hearn. Watch this space.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.