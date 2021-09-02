“Ragdoll” Deontay Wilder and new trainer labeled “no threat” to Tyson Fury

September 2nd, 2021

Deontay Wilder will be taken apart again next month, provided Tyson Fury executes his training camp to one hundred percent capacity.

That’s the view of Fury’s father, John Fury. The former fighter believes Wilder and new trainer Malik Scott offer nothing different to the trilogy.

Fury battered Wilder in front of an astonished crowd, including World Boxing News, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas last year.

The one-sided beating was a sign that Tyson Fury is the man to beat in the heavyweight division.

DEONTAY WILDER REIGN

Wilder knows full well that this could be his last opportunity to reign as world champion again for all his excuses post-fight. His previous tenure lasted five years.

Speaking of the next installment on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena across the street from the MGM, John was adamant about his son’s chances.

“We see Wilder as no threat at all once he’s done the camp right,” Fury told Give Me Sport.

“If he’s done everything right to the letter, Wilder ain’t a problem. He’s got his number. He beat him twice and beat him like a ragdoll. Tyson beat him to a pulp last time.

“Wilder has got nothing to offer him at all, only that big punch,” added John.

On Malik Scott, who took over lead coaching duties from Mark Breland in the aftermath of fight two, Fury added: “Believe me, what I’m seeing in the new trainer, we know a lot about him as well, so we’ve got no fear at all.”

Revealing Fury’s end goal for 2021, John said the plan was to blast Deontay Wilder out of the ring and secure Anthony Joshua before the year is out.

“He’s trying to get Joshua in December. We’re going for that fight this year,” he pointed out.

“He’s concentrating on Wilder first. AJ won’t even play a part in his mind at the moment because he’s thinking about Wilder. But yeah, get him out the way, AJ, here we come,” concluded Fury.

UNDISPUTED

With both men fighting around the same time, late September and early October, WBN understands this is an impossibility, though.

There’s absolutely no viable reason the pair could share a ring in December. The turnaround in the timeframe doesn’t allow it.

Fury would want a week off from training – at least – after October 9. This scenario is undoubtedly something John already knows.

Even if Fury vs. Joshua could occur in the last week of December, putting together a show of that magnitude would be best-served being delayed until the summer.

Saudi Arabia would remain a favorite if organizers did manage to arrange the undisputed clash with just ten weeks to spare.

Logically, though, Wembley Stadium after the 2021/22 English football season would be the best solution on the table.

