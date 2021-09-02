Carolyn Redmond bids for 4-0 on September 11 against Christina Barry

September 2nd, 2021

On September 11, undefeated “Relentless” Carolyn Redmond (3-0-0, 2KOs) of Guelph, Ontario, looks to extend her perfect run against road warrior Christina Barry of Winnipeg, Manitoba, at the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

The fight represents Redmond’s first appearance since stopping Karina Rodriguez in 2020.

“I’m very excited to get back in the ring,” said Redmond. “It’s been a long year and I can’t wait to step through those ropes and do what I love. Barry is a tough opponent. She’s been in the ring with some tough girls. She can make it awkward for me, but I’m just going to focus on straight punches right down the middle and use my length to take over.”

Barry has never been in a boring fight, taking on all comers over her eight fight career. She’s been stopped just once, twice staying the distance with former IBF world welterweight champion Marie Eve Dicaire. Originally slated to face Mary Spencer, Barry is unfazed by the change of opponent.

“It’s guaranteed to be an entertaining match,” explained Barry. “A change in opponent isn’t unusual in the pro boxing world. These things happen and you just need to roll with the punches. I’m not like her other opponents. I’ve fought a long list of top level Canadian female pros such as Marie Eve Dicaire and Kandi Wyatt. I have experience fighting high level competition, which will show in the ring on September 11.”

Redmond-Barry joins an already stacked evening of boxing, headlined by hometown champion Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (12-0-0, 12KOs) defending his WBC International Silver Cruiserweight title against Czech national champion Vasil Ducar (9-4-1, 8KOs).

Tickets are available by visiting: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/31005AFC905A0D3C