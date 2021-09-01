BOXXER’s Sky Sports deal add Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall plan

September 1st, 2021

Salita Promotions

The new era of British boxing on Sky Sports will include several well-known stars alongside one of the biggest names in women’s boxing stateside – Claressa Shields.

In collaboration with promoter Dmitriy Salita, Shields will feature on future broadcasts to enhance her considerable legacy.

A high-profile female clash with Savannah Marshall is confirmed to be in the pipeline.

Shields is one of the biggest names confirmed on Sky’s new BOXXER/Wasserman roster. It also sees Chris Eubank Jr., Hughie Fury, and Lewis Ritson joining her.

Olympian Caroline Dubois, sister of heavyweight Daniel and a Toyko 2020 quarter-finalist, is another name signed on.

Confirming the list of stars, BOXXER and Wasserman issued statements.

“BOXXER are thrilled to announce that leading British stars Chris Eubank Jr. and World Champion Savannah Marshall are amongst an extensive roster of elite level and new signings of Champions.

“They join fast emerging talents as it commences a new era for British boxing on Sky Sports and the sport in the UK.

“In addition to Eubank Jr., promoted in association with Wasserman Boxing and Marshall, BOXXER have signed long-term promotional agreements with heavyweight title contender Hughie Fury.

“Also, standout cruiserweights Richard Riakporhe and Mikael Lawal. Plus, Olympian Caroline Dubois.

“Finally, dynamite punching super-middleweight Joe Pigford and all-action welterweight Florian Marku will feature. They join Newcastle fight icon Lewis Ritson, who has signed a co-promotional agreement with BOXXER.

CLARESSA SHIELDS

“In another stunning move, BOXXER has agreed to a deal with Salita Promotions for GWOAT, Claressa Shields.

“The Unified (WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA Super ) World Super Welterweight Champion will fight on BOXXER shows in the UK. Victories could lead to the long awaited rematch in the professional ranks against rival Marshall.”

TALENT

Adding another generation of up-and-coming talent, they said: “An exciting new era of exceptional talent got developed by BOXXER working alongside the British Boxing Board of Control.

“They work to become the champions of tomorrow with the signing of the red-hot Azim brothers, lightweight Adam and super-lightweight Hassan.

“Plus, cruiserweight Scott Forrest, super-welterweight Georgia O’Connor, and super-middleweight Germaine Brown. Also, middleweight Brad Rea and highly rated bantamweight Ebonie Jones in support of the grassroots of the sport in the UK.”

The deal kicks off on October 2nd with Chris Eubank Jr. facing Sven Elbir. Pay Per View shows will follow.

Furthermore, Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk is the next paid show on September 25th.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.