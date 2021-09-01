WBC “investigating” Oscar Valdez amidst Canelo, Andy Ruiz Jr. hysteria

September 1st, 2021

@caneloteam

Oscar Valdez tested positive for a banned substance, having shared camp with Canelo Alvarez and ex-heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

The World Boxing Council has released a statement on Valdez following an explosion of interest in the world champion following the adverse finding.

WBC chiefs confirm a substance, believed to be VADA banned diuretic phentermine, was found in Valdez’s system. They are now looking into the matter.

“There have been media diffusion of an adverse analytical finding concerning WBC super featherweight World Champion Oscar Valdez,” said a WBC statement.

“According to the WBC Clean Boxing Program Protocol, the WBC:

“(1) is investigating the matter; (2) appointed an inquiry committee; and (3) will hold a hearing with Oscar Valdez and his team very soon.

“The WBC will make no further comment until the WBC finishes its due process.”

OSCAR VALDEZ

Valdez holds strong ties with pound for pound king Canelo, who himself was banned for six months in 2018 for clenbuterol he attributed to tainted beef, alongside Andy Ruiz Jr. and trainer Eddy Reynoso.

This link has led to a mass of social media hysteria against the fact that two men from the team got flagged in three years. Ruiz Jr. recently joined that group.

The WBC is keen to diffuse the situation as they look further into the findings and how they got into Valdez’s A sample.

President Mauricio Sulaiman only visited the camp a few days ago as Valdez trains to face Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao on September 10.

The fight is due to occur at the Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona but is now in some considerable doubt.

ANDY RUIZ JR

Derogatory comments from fans followed the official announcement from the WBC, even labeled against former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

The first Mexican heavyweight champion has shed a lot of weight under the tutelage of Reynoso in camp with Valdez and Canelo. Some who like to jump the gun are subsequently putting two and two together.

Phentermine is “similar to an amphetamine. It stimulates the central nervous system (nerves and brain), increases your heart rate and blood pressure, and decreases your appetite.

“Phentermine is used together with diet and exercise to treat obesity, especially in people with risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes.

“Phentermine may also be used for purposes not listed in this medication guide,” according to drugs.com.

Therefore, Ruiz getting tarred with the same brush is predictable due to the nature of Twitter and similar platforms.

Some boxers also felt the need to speak out against Valdez. They include fellow super featherweight champion Jamel Herring.

“Semper Fi” didn’t hold back with his thoughts on the matter.

“Educate yourself for a moment. Diuretic banned substances get commonly used for flushing out all other banned substances, not just cutting “water weight.”

“As a fellow champion, I respect Valdez. But this is hard to ignore,” pointed out the ex-US Marine.

It’s now up to Arizona Commission chiefs to decide whether Valdez will be allowed to fight.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.