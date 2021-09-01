Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall highlights new Sky Sports boxing schedule

September 1st, 2021

Hot on the heels of the BOXXER and Sky Sports fighter roster announcement, the fall schedule, including Josh Taylor, is released for UK fans to chew over.

Topping the list is super-lightweight king Josh Taylor putting his four belts on the line against compatriot Jack Catterall.

As the mandatory challenger, Catterall has to be dealt with before Taylor can contemplate meetings with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Confirming details of the upcoming schedule, BOXXER released extensive information to World Boxing News.

JOSH TAYLOR vs JACK CATTERALL

“BOXXER have agreed on a co-promotional agreement with Top Rank that will see Undisputed junior welterweight World champion Josh Taylor defend his title against Jack Catterall on Saturday 18th December at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, live on Sky Sports.

“Through its four-year promotional deal with Sky Sports, BOXXER will showcase its ever-growing stable of talent across 14 Fight Nights per year.

“Plus Pay-Per-View and the exciting one-night BOXXER Series tournament. BOXXER will ensure talent receives continual mainstream exposure and develop into household names.”

Chris Eubank tops the BOXXER/Wasserman portion of the Sky Sports deal. The former interim WBA middleweight champion will push the UK side of content.

“The first BOXXER event will be live on Sky Sports on Saturday 2nd October. Eubank Jr. faces hard-hitting German Sven Elbir at the SSE Arena, Wembley, on a packed card.

“Also featuring is the European Welterweight Champion David Avenesyan defending his title against Liam Taylor. Plus Richard Riakporhe, Mikael Lawal, Germaine Brown, Joe Pigford, and Ebonie Jones.

HUGHIE FURY

“Then, on Saturday 16th October at the Utilita Arena Newcastle, Hughie Fury takes on heavy-handed Christian Hammer.

“WBO World Middleweight Champion Savannah Marshall defends her title against Zambia’s Lolita Muzeya. Lewis Ritson, Brad Rea, Steve Robinson, Mark Webster, April Hunter, Georgia O’Connor, and Mark Dickinson.

BOXXER founder Ben Shalom said, “We’re thrilled to announce the initial signing of elite boxers, champions, and prospects to BOXXER and the upcoming event schedule.

“In the coming weeks, we look forward to making further big announcements that will take us to the end of the year and into a big 2022.”

