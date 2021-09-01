Evander Holyfield’s son Elijah cut as Philadelphia Eagles set 53-man roster

September 1st, 2021

NFL

Son of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, Elijah Holyfield, has been cut as the Philadelphia Eagles trimmed their roster to 53.

As the coming season approaches, Holyfield was hoping for an NFL run with the former SuperBowl winners. Sadly, it wasn’t to be.

Kenneth Gainwell, Miles Sanders, and Boston Scott got named ahead of Holyfield’s offspring.

“Running back Elijah Holyfield‘s bid to make the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster has been knocked out,” stated NBC Sports.

“Holyfield was one of five cuts that the Eagles announced on Saturday. They have to get the rest of the way to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.”

The Eagles then confirmed the 53 they will take into their quest for another championship.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ROSTER

Quarterback (3)

Joe Flacco

Jalen Hurts

Gardner Minshew

Running Back (3)

Kenneth Gainwell

Miles Sanders

Boston Scott

Wide Receiver (5)

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Jalen Reagor

DeVonta Smith

Greg Ward

Quez Watkins

Tight End (4)

Zach Ertz

Dallas Goedert

Tyree Jackson

Jack Stoll

Offensive Line (10)

Brandon Brooks

Landon Dickerson

Andre Dillard

Jack Driscoll

Nate Herbig

Lane Johnson

Jason Kelce

Jordan Mailata

Isaac Seumalo

Brett Toth

Defensive End (5)

Derek Barnett

Brandon Graham

Tarron Jackson

Ryan Kerrigan

Josh Sweat

Defensive Tackle (4)

Fletcher Cox

Javon Hargrave

Marlon Tuipulotu

Milton Williams

Linebacker (7)

Genard Avery

Shaun Bradley

T.J. Edwards

Patrick Johnson

Alex Singleton

Davion Taylor

Eric Wilson

Cornerback (5)

Avonte Maddox

Zach McPhearson

Steven Nelson

Josiah Scott

Darius Slay

Safety (4)

Marcus Epps

Anthony Harris

Rodney McLeod

K’Von Wallace

Specialists (3)

Jake Elliott

Rick Lovato

Arryn Siposs

EVAN HOLYFIELD

Soon after Elijah got waived, brother Evan Holyfield set up his next fight. “Yung Holy” is currently 7-0 as a pro.

“The A-Town debut of junior middleweight prospect Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield (7-0, 5 KOs), an Atlanta native and the son of heavyweight legend Evander Holyfield” will happen on the Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson card on October 23, said Top Rank.

“We are thrilled to be back in Atlanta. We have a spectacular card headlined by a junior lightweight championship grudge match between a veteran champion. Plus, one of the sport’s supreme young talents,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“And with names like Ali Walsh, Ragan, and Isley on the undercard, Atlanta’s great fight fans will see many of the sport’s most promising up-and-comers.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can purchase them at ticketmaster.com.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.