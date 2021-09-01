Evander Holyfield’s son Elijah cut as Philadelphia Eagles set 53-man roster
Son of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, Elijah Holyfield, has been cut as the Philadelphia Eagles trimmed their roster to 53.
As the coming season approaches, Holyfield was hoping for an NFL run with the former SuperBowl winners. Sadly, it wasn’t to be.
Kenneth Gainwell, Miles Sanders, and Boston Scott got named ahead of Holyfield’s offspring.
“Running back Elijah Holyfield‘s bid to make the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster has been knocked out,” stated NBC Sports.
“Holyfield was one of five cuts that the Eagles announced on Saturday. They have to get the rest of the way to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.”
The Eagles then confirmed the 53 they will take into their quest for another championship.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ROSTER
Quarterback (3)
Joe Flacco
Jalen Hurts
Gardner Minshew
Running Back (3)
Kenneth Gainwell
Miles Sanders
Boston Scott
Wide Receiver (5)
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
Jalen Reagor
DeVonta Smith
Greg Ward
Quez Watkins
Tight End (4)
Zach Ertz
Dallas Goedert
Tyree Jackson
Jack Stoll
Offensive Line (10)
Brandon Brooks
Landon Dickerson
Andre Dillard
Jack Driscoll
Nate Herbig
Lane Johnson
Jason Kelce
Jordan Mailata
Isaac Seumalo
Brett Toth
Defensive End (5)
Derek Barnett
Brandon Graham
Tarron Jackson
Ryan Kerrigan
Josh Sweat
Defensive Tackle (4)
Fletcher Cox
Javon Hargrave
Marlon Tuipulotu
Milton Williams
Linebacker (7)
Genard Avery
Shaun Bradley
T.J. Edwards
Patrick Johnson
Alex Singleton
Davion Taylor
Eric Wilson
Cornerback (5)
Avonte Maddox
Zach McPhearson
Steven Nelson
Josiah Scott
Darius Slay
Safety (4)
Marcus Epps
Anthony Harris
Rodney McLeod
K’Von Wallace
Specialists (3)
Jake Elliott
Rick Lovato
Arryn Siposs
EVAN HOLYFIELD
Soon after Elijah got waived, brother Evan Holyfield set up his next fight. “Yung Holy” is currently 7-0 as a pro.
“The A-Town debut of junior middleweight prospect Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield (7-0, 5 KOs), an Atlanta native and the son of heavyweight legend Evander Holyfield” will happen on the Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson card on October 23, said Top Rank.
“We are thrilled to be back in Atlanta. We have a spectacular card headlined by a junior lightweight championship grudge match between a veteran champion. Plus, one of the sport’s supreme young talents,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.
“And with names like Ali Walsh, Ragan, and Isley on the undercard, Atlanta’s great fight fans will see many of the sport’s most promising up-and-comers.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can purchase them at ticketmaster.com.