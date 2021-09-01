Chris Eubank Jr. announced as new leading star of Sky Sports Boxing

September 1st, 2021

Mark Robinson

Chris Eubank Jr. is the biggest name confirmed to lead Sky Sports Boxing into their new era following the split from Matchroom Boxing.

Eddie Hearn moved on to DAZN despite initially being given free rein by Sky’s Adam Smith for almost ten years.

Sky Sports had to find another promoter to work with and decided on BOXXER and Wasserman collaboration.

As Sky Sports plan for the future, Eubank Jr. is by far the most prominent name on a list of new signings announced on Wednesday.

A statement outlined Eubank’s next opponent.

WASSERMAN

“Wasserman Boxing has agreed on a multi-fight deal with Boxxer. The deal will feature British boxing star Chris Eubank Jr and other fighters from the Wasserman Boxing stable on Sky Sports.

“The first co-promoted event of this exciting new agreement will take place on October 2. Chris Eubank Jr is headlining at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London against German standout Sven Elbir, live and exclusive on Sky Sports.”

Kalle Sauerland, who brokered the deal, added: “We’re delighted to have agreed on a multi-fight deal with Boxxer to bring Chris Eubank Jr and the Wasserman Boxing stable to Sky Sports, which has been the home of UK boxing for the last decade.

“We look forward to working together to deliver some unforgettable nights for fight fans.”

“We have big plans for Chris Eubank Jr. He’s ready for career-defining fights. But first, he must overcome a tough test against Sven Elbir on October 2,” said Kalle Sauerland, Head of Global Boxing at Wasserman.”

CHRIS EUBANK JR

The former interim WBA champion until the status got abolished recently, Eubank said: “It feels good to be back on Sky Sports and headlining another big show at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

“I’d like to thank my promoters, the Sauerland brothers at Wasserman Boxing, for the opportunity. My opponent Sven Elbir is a good fighter, but if he thinks he can stand in my way – he’s wrong.

“Elbir will learn that the hard way. 2022 is going to be a massive year for me. The middleweight division is on notice. The takeover begins on October 2.”

