Full BOXXER roster: Hughie Fury named top heavyweight on Sky Sports

September 1st, 2021

Mark Robinson

The full BOXXER roster for Sky Sports coverage announced today sees Tyson Fury’s cousin Hughie Fury as the leading heavyweight on the network.

A total of 21 fighters got confirmed on Wednesday as Sky Sports moved into a new British boxing era. It follows Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn moving on to DAZN.

BOXXER and Wasserman, under Kalle Sauerland, will team up to provide Sky Sports will all their cards for future TV shows.

Following a coverage deal with Bob Arum’s company, the Pay Per View aspect may be a mixture of BOXXER/Wasserman and Top Rank cards.

Fury is a former world heavyweight title challenger, having given Joseph Parker all the problems he could handle at Manchester Arena.

On the night and live inside the venue, WBN scored the world title fight favoring Fury. Parker took a 118-110 [twice] decision. A third judge carded a draw.

WBN scored 116-112 to Fury for the bout that took place in September 2017.

FULL BOXXER ROSTER – HEAVYWEIGHT to BANTAMWEIGHT

HEAVYWEIGHT

• HUGHIE FURY, Manchester (25-3-0, 14) Former British & WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion and World title challenger (Managed by Mick Hennessy)

• STEVE ROBINSON, Newcastle (3-0-0, 3)

• NICK CAMPBELL, Glasgow (2-0-0, 2)

CRUISERWEIGHT

• RICHARD RIAKPORHE, Walworth, London (11-0-0, 8) Former WBA Intercontinental and British Cruiserweight Champion,

• MIKAEL LAWAL, Lagos, Nigeria/Shepherds Bush, London (13-0-0, 7)

• SCOTT FORREST, Edinburgh (Pro debut)

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

• GERMAINE BROWN, Kingston, London (9-0-0, 3)

• ZAK CHELLI, Fulham, London (10-1-1, 5)

• JOE PIGFORD, Southampton (17-0-0, 16)

MIDDLEWEIGHT

• CHRIS EUBANK JR. Brighton (30-2-0, 22) Former WBA Interim World Middleweight Champion (Co-Promotion With Wasserman Boxing)

• SAVANNAH MARSHALL, Hartlepool, England (10-0-0, 8) WBO World Middleweight Champion, (Managed by Mick Hennessy)

• BRAD REA, Manchester (10-0-0, 4)

• MARK DICKINSON, Birtley, Tyne and Wear (Pro debut)

SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

• CLARESSA SHIELDS, Flint, Michigan, USA, (11-0-2, 2) Undisputed (WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA SUPER) World Super Welterweight Champion

• GEORGIA O’CONNOR, Durham (Pro-debut)

WELTERWEIGHT

• APRIL HUNTER, Tyne and Wear, England (4-0-0)

SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

• LEWIS RITSON, Newcastle, England (21-2-0, 12) Former WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Champion (co-promotional agreement)

• HASSAN AZIM, Slough, Berkshire (pro debut)

LIGHTWEIGHT

• ADAM AZIM, Slough, Berkshire (1-0-0)

• CAROLINE DUBOIS, Greenwich, London (Pro debut) Team GB 2020 Olympian

BANTAMWEIGHT

• EBONIE JONES, Portsmouth, England (Pro-debut)

In conjunction with Sky Sports, BOXXER will commit even further and support the amateur code – the crucial breeding ground of boxing – by offering live streaming of amateur boxing tournaments and creating a new annual Cup competition.

