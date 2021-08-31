Carnage as boxing ring astonishingly collapses during heavyweight fight

August 31st, 2021

Two heavyweight fighters caused a massive stir in Mexico over the weekend as the boxing ring collapsed under their feet while they traded blows.

Eric Molina, a former world heavyweight title challenger, attempted to get back to winning ways against veteran also-ran Alejandro de la Torre.

The pair leaned on the ropes in the corner. However, the buckle gave way under the pressure of a quarter ton.

Panic ensued, however, both fighters were fine, and the fight continued once the ring was in one piece again.

Molina then stopped de la Torre was a vicious shot in the second round.

Discussing what happened in the 24 hours after the win, Molina couldn’t believe it himself.

“About last night! A wild night in Mexico that I’ll never forget! – I’ve heard of ropes busting and boards breaking, but this was a first,” said Molina.

“Luckily, nobody was injured from the landing. After they put the ring back together, the fight continued and ended shortly after.

“Go fight in Mexico. It will be fun, they said. Second rd KO,” he added.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman shared the video on his social media account and was also astonished at what he saw.

“Anything can happen in the ring. Fortunately, there were no injuries,” pointed out Sulaiman.

Anything can happen in the ring #boxing Fortunately there were no injuries pic.twitter.com/NyaLDFyZs3 — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) August 29, 2021

HEAVYWEIGHT WIN

Molina moves on to 27-7 after losing his two previous contests against Filip Hrgovic and Fabio Wardley.

The man who has shared the ring with both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder is hoping for one more shot at the big time as he approaches his 40th birthday.

But losing half of his last eight fights, time is running out for Molina to make an impression in the sport during his twilight years.

Regarding de la Torre, this will be the 44-year-old’s claimed to fame after he dropped to 2-11 as a professional.

Before Molina, his only notable losses came against Hamis Rahman Jr., son of the former undisputed champion.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.