Opinion: Fans won’t be ‘storming the gates’ for David Haye vs Joe Fournier

August 30th, 2021

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier happens September 11th in another installment of the current sub-plot bouts taking over the sport.

As with YouTubers fighting Love Island stars, boxing delves deeper down the rabbit hole of WWE-style scripted sagas.

Haye vs. Fournier is a prime example as two firm friends who have worked together for years attempt to build a feud that most know isn’t there.

But one right thing is the fact he Londoner gets to make a comeback to action. “The Hayemaker” didn’t deserve to go out as he did in those two fights with Tony Bellew.

Ironically at that time, many fans were skeptical that their ongoing bad blood was real too. Nonetheless, allowing Haye to go out on his terms with a fight most can take or leave for a massive purse could be the kind of closure he needs.

Haye is a former unified cruiserweight world champion and WBA heavyweight Champion.

With a professional career spanning an acclaimed 16 years, he is one of Britain’s most celebrated and successful champions in the modern era from the UK.

David Haye and Evander Holyfield are the only boxers in history to have unified the cruiserweight world titles and become heavyweight world Champions. His illustrious career finished with a record of 28-4-0, 26 of these victories by a devastating knockout!

To capture the WBA world heavyweight title, ‘The Hayemaker’ closed a record-breaking gap when he defeated Nikolai Valuev, a colossal 11 inches taller and 100 pounds heavier.

Fournier should be a walk in the park. However, the 40-year-old’s body seems broken these days, and it’s doubtful he’ll want to go too hard on his mate.

Luckily, the pair have correctly decided to train apart for this one.

STORMING THE TRILLER GATES

According to the information laid on by Triller’s PR department, “Triller’s last show shook up New York City when thousands of people “stormed the gates” at Madison Square Garden trying to get into an already sold out and more than a packed house.”

It’s doubtful that will be the case this time for Haye vs. Fournier as a 48-year-old Oscar De La Hoya makes a return nobody wanted to see either.

That hasn’t stopped Triller from giving Fournier the significant build-up despite being a business person with limited skill.

They said: “Fournier has amassed an undefeated record with all of his nine fights ending in spectacular knockout fashion.

“The billionaire entrepreneur was most recently victorious on April 17, 2021, stopping Andres Londono in the second round at the Triller Fight Club event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.”

DAVID HAYE WARNING

Firing a warning to Haye, Fournier agrees with the “broken body” statement.

“I will shock the world and knock out David Haye,” proclaimed Joe Fournier. “Unquestionably, one of the hardest challenges of my life, but this is the perfect fight at the perfect time for me.

“Haye is riddled with injuries, ten years past his prime. I was a late starter to this pro boxing game. Now I’m coming into my fighting prime.

“I’m healthy, motivated, and ready to prove a point to Haye that on September 11, I will be victorious.”

Dancing and entertainment guru Nigel Lythgoe, who has been giving interviews about boxing despite knowing as much as you can write on a postage stamp, is promising a massive night.

“This isn’t just a boxing match, and this isn’t just a concert. It’s a night not to be missed,” said Lythgoe, whose move into boxing was more surprising than if Simon Cowell did similarly.

A $50 Pay Per View is less than a couple of weeks away. It will be interesting to see if those PPV numbers get announced once the dust settles on De La Hoya’s long-drawn-out comeback.

“The Most Anticipated Fight Card of the Decade” is a bold statement.

