Heavyweight “Fly” Mike Marshall dominates on ring return

August 30th, 2021

Emily Harney/

New England Heavyweight Champion “Fly” Mike Marshall dominated Jose “Olympico” Corral from start to finish, headlining last night’s “The Come Up” professional card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, at New England Sports Center, in Derry, New Hampshire.

An amateur card at night completed the day-night doubleheader, highlighted by three championship matches of the inaugural Granite Chin Invitational.

“This was a crucial set-up fight for Mike, who it appears will be fighting on the Fury-Wilder III card against,” Granite Chin president Chris Traietti said. “We hope to sign a contract next week. This was a big fight for Quintan Sumpter as well. We’ll find out next week, but all signs are pointing in the right direction. Despite this being a smaller Granite Chin show, implications were bigger, and Quinton may be fighting on Fury-Wilder III, too.

“The start to the Granite Chin Invitational wasn’t ideal, but we ended up with some good amateur boxers from New England. It takes time to build just like Granite Chin. I’m going to keep at it until I make this the marquee amateur tournament in New England.”

In a non-title fight, Marshall concentrated on a body attack early and often to wear down his tough Mexican opponent Corral (20-27, 12 KOs). The constantly learning Marshall, fighting out of Danbury, Connecticut, worked 10 invaluable rounds in terms of his relatively young boxing career, winning a shutout decision (100 X 3, Corral penalized 1 point for hitting behind the head)

In the co-featured event, welterweight Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (6-0, 5 KOs) dazzled once again, methodically breaking down Dewayne Wisdom (7-59-2, 3 KOs), until the ending came by knockout via a single punch in round two.

In a battle of Springfield (MA) light heavyweights, Laurent Humes (2-0, 2 KOs) used stiff jabs and crisp counters to drop Jesus Cintron twice in the opening round, the final time with a body shot, for an impressive technical knockout win.

Light heavyweight Steve Sumpter (1-0, 1 KO), whose older brother Quinton fought one fight prior to his, flashed his skills from his southpaw stance, flooring Tahlik Taylor (3-19-1, 1 KO) twice in the opening round, the latter time ending the fight with a straight left to Taylor’s nose.

2020 New England Novice Golden Gloves champion Quinton Sumpter (1-0, 1 KO) turned in an auspicious pro debut, landing a strong right cross that knocked out heavyweight Gabriel Aguilar (0-1) in the first round.

In his professional debut, lanky middleweight Jamer Jones (1-0, 1KO) effectively used his decisive height and reach advantage, decking Carlos Galindo (1-18) three times in round one, and he closed the show in the second with a sweet left hook.

Undefeated heavyweight Dennis Nolan (3-0, 3 KOs) registered a one-punch knockout of Andre Nolan (0-2) late in the opening round.

Junior middleweight Carlos Castillo (3-0, 3 KOs) remained undefeated, landing one powerful right hand that left Jader Alves (0-12) leg-less and in trouble, when the referee waved-off the fight in the fourth round.

Cruiserweight Raphael Torres (1-0, 1 KO) won his pro debut against a game Scott “Scotty Bombs” Lampert (2-3, 2 KOs), stopping him with one-second remaining in the third round.

Promising middleweight prospect Josniel “TG” Castro (5-0, 3 KOs), fighting out of Baton Raton (F), floored Aquilano Brandao (0-7) four times en route to a first round technical knockout victory. Castro, who grew up in Lawrence (MA), dedicated the fight to his childhood friend, U.S. Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario, who died in the recent Afghanistan bombing.

Light heavyweight Jeff Esposito (1-0) won a 4-round split decision against Hiram Aponte (0-1) in a battle of pro debut fighters.

Local fan favorite “El Gallo” Kevin Rodriguez (2-1, 1 KO) simply overwhelmed lightweight Brandon Ruffin (0-6), battering him to the canvas with a flurry of punches, and closing the show moments later with an overhand right midway through round one.

Two-time World cruiserweight title challenger Junior “Hurricane” Wright (18-4-1, 15 KOs) opened the afternoon segment of the doubleheader with a first-round technical knockout of Alfredo “Choncho” Trevino. Wright connected on a perfectly placed left hook to Trevino’s chin.

Three Granite Chin Invitational Champions Crowned

The Granite Chin Invitational, sanctioned by USA Boxing, winners were lightweight Jaydell Pazmino, welterweight Apostolus Lolas, and middleweight Wade Faria. Six non-tournament matches were also held.

Complete pro & amateur results below:

PRO CARD

MAIN EVENT — HEAVYWEIGHTS

Mike Marshall (6-1-1, 4 KOs), New England Heavyweight Champion, Danbury, CT

WDEC10 (100-89, 100-89, 100-89)

Jose Corral (20-28, 12 KOs), Aqua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico

CO-FEATURE – WELTERWEIGHTS

Denzel Whitley (6-0, 5 KOs), Holyoke, MA

WKO2 (2:59)

Dewayne Wisdom (7-59-2, 3 KOs), Indianapolis, IN

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Junior Wright (18-3-1, 15 KOs), Evanston, IL

WTKO1 (0:46)

Alfredo Trevino (9-10-1), 1 KO), Aquaprieta, Sonora, Mexico

Dennis Ventura (3-0, 3 KOs), Lynn, MA

WKO1 (2:51)

Andrew Nolan (0-2), Franklin, NY

Quintin Sumpter (1-0, 1 KO), Pittsfield, MA

WKO1 (2:14)

Gabriel Aguilar (0-1), Woburn, MA

CRUISERWEIGHTS

Raphael Torres (1-0, 1 KO), Marlboro, MA

WTKO3 (2:59(

Scott Lampert (2-3, 2 KOs), Dover, NY

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS

Jeff Esposito (1-0), Danbury, CT

WDEC 4 39-37, 39-37, 37-39

Hiram Aponte (0-1), Framingham, MA

Laurent Humes (1-0, 1 KO), Springfield, MA

WTKO1 (1:56)

Jesus Cintron (1-20-2, 0 KOs), Springfield, MA

Steve Sumpter (2-0, 2 KOs), Pittsfield, MA

WTKO1 (1:37)

Tahlik Taylor (3-19-1, 1 KO), Raleigh, NC

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Josniel Castro (5-0, 3 KOs), Boca Raton, FL

WTKO1 (2:06)

Aquilano Brandao (0-7), Boston, MA.

Jamer Jones (1-0, 1 KO), Springfield, MA

WTKO2 (1:33)

Carlos Galindo (1-18, 0 KOs), Framingham, MA

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Carlos Castillo (3-0, 3 KOs), Holyoke, MA

WTKO4 (0:54)

Jader Alves (0-12), Woburn, MA

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Kevin Rodriguez (2-1, 1 KO), Lawrence, MA

WKO1 (1:25)

Brandon Ruffin (0-6), Wilson, NC

AMATEUR CARD

GRANITE CHIN INVITATIONAL – ELITE MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Wade Faria (Portland Boxing Club)

WPTS (2-1)

Mike Fontanez (Nashua PAL)

GRANITE CHIN INVITATIONAL – ELITE WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Apostolus Lolas (Nashua PAL)

WPTS (2-1)

Kenny Lawson (Nonantum Boxing)

GRANITE CHIN INVITATIONAL – ELITE LIGHTWEIGHTS

Jaydell Pazmino (Thrive Boxing)

WDEC (3-0)

Jonathan Cortez (Worcester B & G)

ELITE WELTERWEIGHTS

Camron Regas (Grealish Boxing)

WPTS (3-0)

Crispin Kamundada (Cugno Boxing)

JUNIOR NOVICE LIGHTWEIGHTS

Ilyas Behar (Portland Boxing Club)

WPTS (2-1)

Diego Bamaca (Private Jewels Fitness)

Jacob Gomez (Worcester B & G)

WPTS (2-1)

Danny O’Shea (Cotebox Training Center)

NOVICE WELTERWEIGHTS

Lamin Conteh (Private Jewels Fitness)

WPTS (3-0)

Stephen Jacques (Grealish Boxing)

NOVICE LIGHTWEIGHTS

Josh Valenzuela (Intenze 978)

WPTS (3-0)

Elvin Gonzalez (Private Jewels Fitness)

Tevin Regis (Nonantum Boxing)

WPTS (3-0)

Donovan Johnson (Somerville Boxing Club)