Amanda Serrano eyes undisputed before Katie Taylor following UD win

August 30th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

WBN Women’s Pound for Pound number one Amanda Serrano improved her record to an impressive 41-1-1, 30 KOs on Showtime Pay Per View.

The most decorated fighter in women’s boxing history scored a dominating unanimous decision over tough Mexican warrior Yamileth Mercado (18-3, 5 KOs).

The WBC/WBO Featherweight World Champion Serrano defended her titles against the super bantamweight world champion Mercado with 97-93, 98-92, and 99-91 in the ten-round bout.

“I had a tough Mexican in front of me tonight,” said Serrano, a Brooklyn, N.Y. resident born in Carolina, Puerto Rico. “She’s a champion in her own weight class.

“But I hope I made everyone proud and happy and that SHOWTIME will have me back again. I’m hoping that I made some of these people here fans of women’s boxing and that I made the sport proud.”

Serrano dominated the fight from the opening bell, but Mercado showed guts and guile to escape any finishing blows. Serrano out-landed Mercado 160-95 in total punches while landing 41.5 percent of her power punches.

Showing minimal signs of fatigue, Serrano landed and threw the most punches in the fight in the final round, pushing for a knockout that didn’t come.

AMANDA SERRANO P4P

She now has her sights set on a future super fight with Ireland’s undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

At present, Amanda Serrano is first on the WBN list. Taylor is fourth behind Jessica McCaskill and Claressa Shields.

“I want that fight with Katie Taylor in the future,” she said. “First, I want to fight the other featherweight champions. I want to become undisputed in my weight class.

“Then we’ll have two undisputed champions against each other when Katie and I fight.”

CONWELL

Before starting the pay-per-view, Cleveland native and U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell (16-0, 12 KOs) continued the impressive start to his professional career by overpowering previously-unbeaten Mexican Juan Carlos Rubio (18-1, 9 KOs).

He scored a third-round TKO in a scheduled 10-round super welterweight bout.

