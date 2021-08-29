Gervonta Davis WBA opponent list drops to four as belt is vacated

August 29th, 2021

Esther Lin

As World Boxing News previously explained, the WBA’s title-holder will eventually drop to 28 when Gervonta Davis and Erislandy Lara choose their respective divisions.

Well, on Saturday, “Tank” made the first move. Davis relinquished his WBA “super” super-featherweight title, leaving him a “regular” ruler at 135 and 140.

Before Davis dropped the strap, his opponent list included a potential 130-pound battle with “regular” champion Roger Gutierrez as the World Boxing Association trim their list of belt-holders.

The Gutierrez clash is now off the table as Davis focuses his attention on the higher divisions.

FOUR OPTIONS

At both lightweight and super-lightweight, Davis now has four options open to him to adhere to the WBA’s wishes to unify all divisions into one champion.

As Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez hold the “super” versions, it’s more likely that Davis will go down the route of facing the former interim ruler.

WBA President Gilberto Mendoza abolished the status earlier this week but promised all holders, including Alberto Puello at super-lightweight and Rolando Romero at lightweight, their opportunity to meet the “regular” champion before the division is down to one champion.

This scenario means Davis can choose either Puello or Mayweather protege Romero. If he so wishes, he could go straight for Lopez or Taylor first. The WBA outlined they would look favorably on any attempts to reduce the belts.

GERVONTA DAVIS CHOICES

Therefore, Davis has a quartet of possible foes for a return to the ring later this year.

Ruling in three divisions already, Davis still won’t be recognized by some at 135 and 140 due to the WBA’s insistence on having “regular” champions in the first place.

The talented pound-for-pound might well stick to 135, for now, to gain full status in that division. Remaining at the lower limit would open up a massive clash with WBN Fighter of the Year Teofimo Lopez in 2022.

Lopez is contemplating moving up to 140 himself next year. However, a multi-million dollar collision with Davis may be enough to keep him there for one more fight.

Whatever the case may be, WBA champions are down to 30.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.