Top 5 Mobile Games with Controller Support

August 28th, 2021

Mobile gaming is hugely popular. This fact should come as no surprise since mobiles enable you to enjoy quick and easily accessible games wherever you go.

Simply open up your device, and you can play games while on the move using your device’s touchscreen. For many gamers, tapping screens over and over again is something they don’t mind doing. For some, however, using physical game controls is the preferred option. This issue makes the gaming experience closer to what you get when playing on a console; it also makes inputting actions more accurate and can give you an advantage, especially in multiplayer games.

Keep on reading, and we will show you the top 5 mobile-friendly games with the controller support built in them. With these games, you don’t just have to play them by tapping on your screen; you can use proper controllers for a more refined gaming session.

All the games we list are traditional video games; we’re not covering casino games such as real money slots mobile. No slots or any other games at online casinos offer controller support simply because they are quick to play and are much more basic than regular mobile games. Carry on reading to find out what five mobile games with controller support we recommend playing.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a simulation of the role-playing game developed by Eric Barone, also known as ‘ConcernedApe’. Barone spent four years creating it and was inspired by the Harvest Moon games. He wanted to create his own version of the game and improve on what he felt were shortcomings.

In Stardew Valley, you take over your late grandfather’s run-down farm and try to make it a success. The setting is a place called Stardew Valley, and as you build up your farm and perform farming-related tasks, you can interact with the town’s residents, even marrying one and having children.

The game was released on several major consoles in 2016. It wasn’t until 2018 that it came to mobile devices, with the release of the iOS version; the Android version would come out in 2019. It’s been an unexpected success, selling in excess of 10 million copies worldwide. The mobile versions are known for being very user-friendly, though using a controller makes the gaming experience just a little bit more enjoyable.

Minecraft

Certain video games end up becoming so popular they become part of pop culture. Their popularity becomes so great that even those who aren’t too familiar with gaming know these games. Minecraft is a prime example. It is an incredibly successful game that is taken off and becomes a massive hit thanks to its simple yet in-depth gameplay. In fact, it’s been labelled the world’s best-selling video game, with over 238 million units sold to date.

Minecraft is known for its bright, blocky graphics and uses infinitely generated terrain. There are several modes available, and you can even modify the game to create new content. The mobile version is called Minecraft: Pocket Edition, and since coming out, it has had several updates to improve its gameplay and usability. It isn’t as in-depth as the main console version of the game, but it is more than enough for mobile users keen to get their Minecraft fix while on the move. In addition, it supports controllers so you can have a gaming experience similar to what you would get when playing the console version.

Limbo

If you are after a mobile game that is sure to give you the chills, check out Limbo. This independently-developed game is a casual horror title set in a black and white world. In this world, you, as a silhouetted boy through toxic environments, track down his missing sister. It’s a 2D side-scrolling platform game that incorporates puzzles. It’s quite minimalist in both its design and plot, but many reviewers and players have found these aspects of the game to be some of its best features.

Limbo was released back in 2010, and as well as generating a decent amount of revenue, it earned lots of acclaim and several awards. It is one of the most successful indie horror titles and enabled Playdead to create a spiritual sequel: Inside. Though not a full-on continuation as such, Inside has a similar style and gameplay and went on to become a critically acclaimed game.

Limbo is available to play on both iOS and Android devices. However, the console version requires quite precise controller inputs, which isn’t always that easy to do on mobiles. You may therefore find the mobile version’s controls more reliable if you use a physical controller.

Dead Cells

The key reason many players prefer using physical controllers for mobile games is that they make your movements and reactions a lot more accurate. Every action counts, and if you are off by even just a fraction of a second, it can mean an enemy doesn’t get defeated, or a task doesn’t get completed. On the other hand, mobile interfaces are usually not as accurate as physical controllers, so many gamers prefer using the latter for mobile games.

Dead Cells is one of many mobile games that many users think works better when using a controller. However, with this game, precision is key. The premise is that a mass of cells has controlled a dead prisoner’s corpse. You control this corpse and try to make your way out of a dungeon that uses procedurally generated levels. Along the way, you gain weapons, fight enemies and can earn cells, a special currency that can be exchanged for specific items and permanent upgrades.

Dead Cells has been a very successful game. It’s won a string of impressive awards, including:

Best Indie Game at the 2017 Ping Awards

Best Indie Game at the 2018 Golden Joystick Awards

Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2018

The iOS version of Dead Cells came out in 2018, with the Android version getting released the following year.

Call of Duty: Mobile

This title is one of the biggest and most successful mobile games ever released. The free-to-play game racked up approximately 270 million downloads and generated roughly $480 million in revenue in its first year. It was designed to be a mobile-friendly version of the Call of Duty series, a collection of first-person shooter games. It incorporates many familiar elements from the main console series, as well as lots of popular game modes, characters and maps.

What has fueled the success of Call of Duty: Mobile is the fact that it is designed to be as similar to console games as possible. Using a controller makes the mobile version’s gameplay even closer to that of the console counterparts. Reviewers have mentioned that it feels and plays just like a typical Call of Duty game, and not just an inferior mobile version.

Try Playing Games with Controller Support

If you like the sound of some of the games we’ve listed, consider downloading them onto your phone and giving them a try. See if you find the touchscreen interface usable. If you don’t, there’s always the option to improve the gameplay and take advantage of controller support to make everything more seamless and reliable.