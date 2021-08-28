Roy Jones Jr. boxing results from Humble, Texas

August 28th, 2021

Houston boxer Eridson Garcia (14-0, 9 KOs) remained undefeated and captured the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) Super Featherweight Championship, winning the main event last night on the latest installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS, presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing in association with Next Up Fight and the World Cup Boxing Series, at Humble Civic Center, Humble, Texas.

Fights were streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, with James “Smitty” Smith (blow-by-blow) and former WBA World super lightweight champion Roger Prograis (color commentator) calling the action from ringside To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

The 27-year-old Garcia, who is a native of the Dominican Republic, took a 10-round unanimous decision in convincing fashion from intra-state rival Armando Frausto (9-2-1, 5 KOs), fighting out of La Marque, Texas.

In the co-featured event, Detroit middleweight Wilfred Harris, Jr. (19-1-1, 9 KOs) and Vaughn “The Animal” Alexander (15-6-1, 9 KOs), fought to an 8-round draw. Alexander, of Saint Louis (MO), is the older brother of brother of 3-time, 2-division World champion Devon Alexander.

There was another draw on last night’s RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS as Austin (TX) super lightweight Robert Kevin Garcia (8-0-1, 6 KOs) and Antonius Grable (3-1-1, 3 KOs), of Sarasota, Florida, fought to a 6-round draw.

In the opening UFC FIGHT PASS bout of the evening, Houston middleweight Eugene Hill, Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) blasted out New Mexico’s Shane Hall (0-2) at the 45-seconds mark of the opening round. Hall dropped Hall early and the fight was quickly stopped after a subsequent flurry of unanswered punches.

Houston lightweight prospect Luis Acosta (12-0, 11 KOs) remained perfect as a professional, registering his 12th victory with 11 knockouts, versus Italian-born Christian Danilo Guido, who fights out of Argentina, midway through round one.

Veteran Houston super featherweight Pablo “The Lethal Mosquito” Cruz (22-4, 6 KOs) out-boxed his Mexican opponent, Jonathan “Zorro” Lecona Ramos (18-32-5, 6 KOs) en route to a 6-round unanimous decision.

Complete results below:

_______________________________________________________________________

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – VACANT NABF SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Eridson Garcia (14-0, 9 KOs), Houston, TX

WDEC10 (98-91, 97-92, 96-93)

Armando Frausto (9-2-1, 5 KOs), La Marque, TX

(Garcia won the NABF super featherweight title)

CO-FEATURE – MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Winfred Harris, Jr. (19-1-1, 9 KOs), Detroit, MI

D8 (77-75, 74-78, 76-76)

Vaugh Alexander (15-6-1, 9 KOs)

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS

Robert Kevin Garcia (8-0-1, 6 KOs), Austin, TX

D6 (57-57, 57-57, 56-58)

Antonius Grable (3-1-1, 3 KOs), Sarasota, FL

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Eugene Hill, Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs), Houston, TX

WTKO1 (0:45)

Shane Hall (0-2), Clovis, NM

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Luis Acosta (12-0, 11 KOs), Houston, TX

WKO1 (1:03)

Christian Danilo Guido (8-20, 6 KOs), Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHTS (6)

Pablo Cruz (22-4, 6 KOs), Houston, TX

WDEC6 (60-54, 59-55, 58-56)

Jonathan Lecona Ramos (18-32-5, 5 KOs), Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico