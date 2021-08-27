WBA call on experienced Gary Shaw for “Chief of Staff” role

Gary Shaw was named “Chief of Staff” of the World Boxing Association (WBA) Directorate and advisor to the pioneer body’s president, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza.

The appointment was announced during an online press conference with WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas, where Shaw was present along with Mendoza to make the appointment official.

Shaw is a man of boxing who has done great things from various roles on the world stage. He comes to the WBA as an experienced figure who will bring his knowledge to guide the body in its current goals and in the systematic development of the sport.

The WBA celebrates the arrival of the American to its ranks and everyone in the team is eager to work hand in hand with a great connoisseur of the sport as he is.