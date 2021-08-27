Deontay Wilder can flip the heavyweight division on its head in six weeks

August 27th, 2021

Deontay Wilder is mixing late-night workouts with a new training brand as the former WBC heavyweight champion plots an act of startling revenge.

“The Bronze Bomber” has had plenty of time to study under the tutelage of new coach Malik Scott, a former opponent of Wilder’s who calls himself “The Odd Guy.”

It’s an eclectic blend, but one Wilder and Scott both hope will be enough to turn the top division on its head in just six weeks.

Wilder is bruised and driven. For Tyson Fury, that could be an ominous cocktail.

Covid chaos in Fury’s camp during the Las Vegas leg ultimately delayed the trilogy. Couple that with rifts involving his father in their current training spell, and that’s not helping the Briton.

Add to that the fact wife Paris had a scare with their newborn baby Athena and it’s certainly not ideal preparation so far for “The Gypsy King.”

Bookmaker odds are squeezing on Wilder scoring a sensational knockout as Fury goes about his business in a completely alternative manner than before.

In contrast, Wilder’s conditioning has remained the same throughout and could become a telling factor in how this fight ends on October 9th.

No longer is the American going for a one-punch knockout. Wilder will be more controlled and meticulous, having learned from the beating he took in February 2020.

Scott is adamant something big is coming. The former heavyweight is itching to be involved in his first big event as a trainer.

“October 9th can’t come fast enough,” said Scott. “We keep our foot on the gas. It’s time to close this case in a devastating fashion.

“It won’t be considered an upset to me, nor will I be surprised,” he added.

DEONTAY WILDER COVID

When adding to the bad blood already between the pair, Wilder accused Fury of faking the positive Covid test.

He said: “Yo bro, Malik Scott say it ain’t so. Not the COVID-19 lie. They’re going to hell for that one!

“Oct 9th can not come any faster.”

Furthermore, for the third installment, Fury can get backed at odds of -280, set to go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder by KO can get laid on at +275.

If you believed everything, Malik Scott and Deontay Wilder said, before casting an eye over at comments made by Fury’s dad regarding his mindset, serious decisions would have to get made regarding where you put your money.

Stick or twist.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.