Bryan vs. Dubois at heavyweight, plus Conlan vs. Wood set for WBA order

August 27th, 2021

Don King / Frank Warren

The WBA has begun ordering their now former interim champions to face the “regular” champions, something that will affect the heavyweight division.

Before this week’s announcement declaring all interim belts scrapped, the WBA had eleven holders of those titles in place.

HEAVYWEIGHT

They include heavyweight Daniel Dubois, Olympian Michael Conlan, Chris Colbert, Rolly Romero, and Chris Eubank Jr.

All those mentioned, including any others, will now be put forward to battle the “regular” champion as soon as possible.

In keeping with the new regulations, “regular” heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan will be ordered to defend against Dubois.

Conlan will be put forward for Leigh Wood, Colbert for Roger Gutierrez, Romero for Gervonta Davis, Eubank Jr. for Erislandy Lara, and so on.

In their latest move, the WBA revealed information regarding the minimumweight [or strawweight] division.

WBA MINIMUMWEIGHT ORDER

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered Minimumweight Champion Filipino Vic Saludar and Dominican Erick Rosa Pacheco.

Rosa was the Interim 105-pound champion and now became the mandatory challenger.

The mandatory fight is the first one to come out of the decision to vacate all the interim belts of the pioneer organization. All in favor of the championship reduction plan launched a few weeks ago.

According to WBA rule C.12, a champion who has just won a vacant title must defend his belt against the next leading available contender within 120 days after the date he became champion.

Saludar won his belt on February 20th, and his mandatory period expired on June 20th, so he must fight the former interim champion and now official challenger, Erick Rosa.

On the other hand, WBA Rule C.13 – Bout Limitations states that the champion cannot fight an opponent who is not the official challenger within 60 days after the expiration of his mandatory defense period.

Considering those points of the interim rules, the committee granted the parties a 30-day negotiation period starting on August 27th, 2021.

That period will close on September 26th at the end of the day.

Should the parties fail to reach an agreement or show unwillingness to make the fight, the WBA may put the fight up for purse bids.

A 55% split for Champion Saludar and 45% for Rosa.

WBA INTERIM vs. REGULAR BOUTS (**ordered)

Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan [heavyweight]

Chris Eubank Jr. Erislandy Lara [super-middleweight]

Alberto Puello vs. Gervonta Davis [super-lightweight]

Rolando Romero vs. Gervonta Davis [lightweight]

Chris Colbert vs. Roger Gutierrez [super-featherweight]

Michael Conlan vs. Leigh Wood [featherweight]

Raeese Aleem vs. Brandon Figueroa [super-bantamweight]

Daniel Matellon vs. Esteban Bermudez [light-flyweight]

Erick Rosa vs. Victorio Saludar [minimumweight]**

All winners will then face WBA super champions at the earliest convenience.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.