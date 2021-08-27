Inspired by Arturo Gatti, Oscar De La Hoya says ‘put a lot of money on me!’

August 27th, 2021

Triller

Oscar De La Hoya will channel his inner Arturo Gatti on September 11th when the Golden Boy promoter returns to action at 48.

The eleven-time world champion meets Vitor Belfort in a sanctioned eight-round contest aiming for a 40th professional victory.

Showing off his six-pack at a workout in which he looked decidedly slower than his old self, De La Hoya was in a buoyant mood.

De La Hoya is planning an extended stay in the sport the second time around but is under no illusions about the task in front of him.

“I went through hell and back treating my body wrong, but these last six months, I feel amazing,” said De La Hoya. “I refocused myself and rededicated myself.

“I’m doing this for me. I can’t wait. Call me crazy, but I miss it. I missed getting hit and doing the hitting.

“But I wasn’t ready to retire after I lost to Manny Pacquiao. I never felt like I was in wars, so in boxing, you’re just as old as how you feel.”

Belfort is amazingly the bookies favorite, seemingly on sheer age and activity. However, De La Hoya is a legendary boxer and, if in any shape, should be able to maneuver around any aged MMA fighter.

“I’m the underdog because the bettors don’t believe in me. But I finally put the train back on the rails,” he said.

“I’m not a betting man or a gambler, but I would put a lot of money on me. I’m going to surprise people with how I do it.

“I’ve been training smart. I’ve been very motivated in training since we opened camp. The weight limit is 185, but I will come in at 175, strong like an ox. I’m at 180 right now.”

On how he expects the fight to play out, the five-weight champion added: “I’m going to give the fans a war.

“I’ve been studying Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns for a reason. I want a fight, a war. But I have a good chin, and I can take the punch.

“I know Vitor Belfort has the same mentality. He was a boxer first before he became the UFC Heavyweight Champion.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA – ARTURO GATTI

Concluding on his inspiration for what is a planned stoppage, Oscar De La Hoya stated: “I have to be calculated with my attack and stay away from his big left hand.

“There will be a knockout. My inspiration for this fight is Arturo Gatti. I want one of those types of fights.”

