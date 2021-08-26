World Boxing Association remove 24 title-holders at once, 31 remaining

August 26th, 2021

This week was a milestone moment for the World Boxing Association in their attempts to be reclassified by World Boxing News and by fans around the globe.

President Gilberto Mendoza was true to his word as he gave the green light to strip all interim champions of their belts. He also noted that they should not recognize the WBA Gold ruler in the “Champions” section of the WBA ratings.

Making their intentions clear, the WBA said they would begin matching WBA “Super” champions with “Regular” champions.

Once this process begins, WBN will consider reclassifying the WBA on the condition that they clean up their rankings system.

They said: “The World Boxing Association (WBA) decided to leave without effect the interim championships of the organization through a resolution published on Wednesday, August 25th, while the Gold Champions will no longer appear “above the rankings.” Instead, they will occupy a place in it among the rated boxers.

“The decision was taken by the Championships Committee and is another step in the plan to reduce titles that got announced by the president of the organization, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, a few weeks ago.

“After a thorough analysis of each division, the WBA has announced several mandatory fights and box-offs between selected fighters.

“While the interim championships are no longer in effect and the interim title fights that got approved will now be eliminator fights, the WBA has also announced several mandatory and box-off fights between selected fighters.

Before their recent move, WBN pointed out that the WBA had 55 titlists currently on their belt roster. That’s now down to 31, as the list below confirms.

Those losing their belts include Daniel Dubois, Vergil Ortiz, Chris Eubank Jr., and Michael Conlan.

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION CHAMPIONS

Heavyweight

Stripped/Declassified:

Daniel Dubois – WBA interim

Robert Helenius – WBA Gold

Remaining:

Anthony Joshua – WBA Super

Trevor Bryan – WBA “regular.”

Mahmoud Charr – WBA “Champion in Recess”

Cruiserweight (200 lbs.)

Stripped/Declassified:

Robin Krasniqi – WBA interim

Alexey Egorov – WBA Gold

Remaining:

Arsen Goulamirian – WBA Super

Ryad Merhy – WBA “regular.”

Light heavyweight (175 lbs.)

Stripped/Declassified:

Robin Krasniqi – WBA inter

Remaining:

Dmitry Bivol – WBA Super

Super middleweight (168 lbs.)

Stripped/Declassified:

Fedor Chudinov – WBA Gold

Remaining:

Canelo Alvarez – WBA Super

David Morrell – WBA “regular.”

Middleweight (160 lbs.)

Stripped/Declassified:

Chris Eubank Jr. – WBA interim

Remaining:

Ryota Murata – WBA Super

Erislandy Lara – WBA “regular.”

Super welterweight (154 lbs.)

Stripped/Declassified:

Michel Soro – WBA Gold

Remaining:

Jermell Charlo – WBA Super

Erislandy Lara – WBA “regular.”

Welterweight (147 lbs.)

Stripped/Declassified:

Vergil Ortiz – WBA Gold

Remaining:

Yordenis Ugas – WBA Super

Jamal James – WBA “regular.”

Super lightweight (140 lbs.)

Stripped/Declassified:

Alberto Puello – WBA interim

Ismael Barroso – WBA Gold

Remaining:

Josh Taylor – WBA Super

Gervonta Davis – WBA “regular”

Lightweight (135 lbs.)

Stripped/Declassified:

Rolando Romero – WBA interim

Roman Andreev – WBA Gold

Remaining:

Teofimo Lopez Jr. – WBA Super

Gervonta Davis – WBA “regular”

Super featherweight (130 lbs.)

Stripped/Declassified:

Chris Colbert – WBA interim

Mark Urbanov – WBA Gold

Remaining:

Gervonta Davis – WBA Super

Roger Gutierrez – WBA “regular.”

Featherweight (126 lbs.)

Stripped/Declassified:

Michael Conlan – WBA interim

Remaining:

Leo Santa Cruz – WBA Super

Leigh Wood – WBA “regular.”

Super bantamweight (122 lbs.)

Stripped/Declassified:

Raeese Aleem – WBA interim

Ronny Rios – WBA Gold

Remaining:

Murodjon Akhmadaliev – WBA Super

Brandon Figueroa – WBA “regular”

Bantamweight (118 lbs.)

Naoya Inoue – WBA Super

Super flyweight (115 lbs.)

Stripped/Declassified:

Mikhail Aloyan – WBA Gold

Remaining:

Roman Gonzalez – WBA Super

Joshua Franco – WBA “regular.”

Flyweight (112 lbs.)

Stripped/Declassified:

David Jimenez – WBA Gold

Luis Concepcion – WBA interim

Remaining:

Artem Dalakian – WBA

light-flyweight (108 lbs.)

Stripped/Declassified:

Daniel Matellon – WBA interim

Remaining:

Hiroto Kyoguchi – WBA Super

Esteban Bermudez – WBA “regular”

Strawweight (105 lbs.)

Stripped/Declassified:

Leyman Benavides – WBA Gold

Erick Rosa – WBA interim

Remaining:

Knockout CP Freshmart – WBA Super

Victorio Saludar – WBA “regular”

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.