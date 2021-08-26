World Boxing Association remove 24 title-holders at once, 31 remaining
This week was a milestone moment for the World Boxing Association in their attempts to be reclassified by World Boxing News and by fans around the globe.
President Gilberto Mendoza was true to his word as he gave the green light to strip all interim champions of their belts. He also noted that they should not recognize the WBA Gold ruler in the “Champions” section of the WBA ratings.
Making their intentions clear, the WBA said they would begin matching WBA “Super” champions with “Regular” champions.
Once this process begins, WBN will consider reclassifying the WBA on the condition that they clean up their rankings system.
They said: “The World Boxing Association (WBA) decided to leave without effect the interim championships of the organization through a resolution published on Wednesday, August 25th, while the Gold Champions will no longer appear “above the rankings.” Instead, they will occupy a place in it among the rated boxers.
“The decision was taken by the Championships Committee and is another step in the plan to reduce titles that got announced by the president of the organization, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, a few weeks ago.
“After a thorough analysis of each division, the WBA has announced several mandatory fights and box-offs between selected fighters.
“While the interim championships are no longer in effect and the interim title fights that got approved will now be eliminator fights, the WBA has also announced several mandatory and box-off fights between selected fighters.
Before their recent move, WBN pointed out that the WBA had 55 titlists currently on their belt roster. That’s now down to 31, as the list below confirms.
Those losing their belts include Daniel Dubois, Vergil Ortiz, Chris Eubank Jr., and Michael Conlan.
WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION CHAMPIONS
Heavyweight
Stripped/Declassified:
Daniel Dubois – WBA interim
Robert Helenius – WBA Gold
Remaining:
Anthony Joshua – WBA Super
Trevor Bryan – WBA “regular.”
Mahmoud Charr – WBA “Champion in Recess”
Cruiserweight (200 lbs.)
Stripped/Declassified:
Robin Krasniqi – WBA interim
Alexey Egorov – WBA Gold
Remaining:
Arsen Goulamirian – WBA Super
Ryad Merhy – WBA “regular.”
Light heavyweight (175 lbs.)
Stripped/Declassified:
Robin Krasniqi – WBA inter
Remaining:
Dmitry Bivol – WBA Super
Super middleweight (168 lbs.)
Stripped/Declassified:
Fedor Chudinov – WBA Gold
Remaining:
Canelo Alvarez – WBA Super
David Morrell – WBA “regular.”
Middleweight (160 lbs.)
Stripped/Declassified:
Chris Eubank Jr. – WBA interim
Remaining:
Ryota Murata – WBA Super
Erislandy Lara – WBA “regular.”
Super welterweight (154 lbs.)
Stripped/Declassified:
Michel Soro – WBA Gold
Remaining:
Jermell Charlo – WBA Super
Erislandy Lara – WBA “regular.”
Welterweight (147 lbs.)
Stripped/Declassified:
Vergil Ortiz – WBA Gold
Remaining:
Yordenis Ugas – WBA Super
Jamal James – WBA “regular.”
Super lightweight (140 lbs.)
Stripped/Declassified:
Alberto Puello – WBA interim
Ismael Barroso – WBA Gold
Remaining:
Josh Taylor – WBA Super
Gervonta Davis – WBA “regular”
Lightweight (135 lbs.)
Stripped/Declassified:
Rolando Romero – WBA interim
Roman Andreev – WBA Gold
Remaining:
Teofimo Lopez Jr. – WBA Super
Gervonta Davis – WBA “regular”
Super featherweight (130 lbs.)
Stripped/Declassified:
Chris Colbert – WBA interim
Mark Urbanov – WBA Gold
Remaining:
Gervonta Davis – WBA Super
Roger Gutierrez – WBA “regular.”
Featherweight (126 lbs.)
Stripped/Declassified:
Michael Conlan – WBA interim
Remaining:
Leo Santa Cruz – WBA Super
Leigh Wood – WBA “regular.”
Super bantamweight (122 lbs.)
Stripped/Declassified:
Raeese Aleem – WBA interim
Ronny Rios – WBA Gold
Remaining:
Murodjon Akhmadaliev – WBA Super
Brandon Figueroa – WBA “regular”
Bantamweight (118 lbs.)
Naoya Inoue – WBA Super
Super flyweight (115 lbs.)
Stripped/Declassified:
Mikhail Aloyan – WBA Gold
Remaining:
Roman Gonzalez – WBA Super
Joshua Franco – WBA “regular.”
Flyweight (112 lbs.)
Stripped/Declassified:
David Jimenez – WBA Gold
Luis Concepcion – WBA interim
Remaining:
Artem Dalakian – WBA
light-flyweight (108 lbs.)
Stripped/Declassified:
Daniel Matellon – WBA interim
Remaining:
Hiroto Kyoguchi – WBA Super
Esteban Bermudez – WBA “regular”
Strawweight (105 lbs.)
Stripped/Declassified:
Leyman Benavides – WBA Gold
Erick Rosa – WBA interim
Remaining:
Knockout CP Freshmart – WBA Super
Victorio Saludar – WBA “regular”