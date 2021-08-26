Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder unlikely in 2022 as mandatory double hits AJ

August 26th, 2021

As part of the WBA reducing world champions, Anthony Joshua is unlikely to face rivals Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder in 2022.

According to promoter Frank Warren, Joe Joyce has already secured a WBO shot at the British heavyweight ruler next year. The latest developments with the World Boxing Association will see all “Super” and “Regular” champions face each other at the earliest opportunity.

This scenario means Joshua, the WBA “super” champion, will have to battle “regular” title-holder, Trevor Bryan – potentially in the first six months of the new year.

Then, Joyce will come into play as the IBF has no stipulated challenger.

World Boxing Association President Gilberto Mendoza has started a complete overhaul of policies within his organization. The changes come after several high-profile misdemeanors.

Ranking Bermane Stiverne despite no win in five years, handing out top ten ratings to Joe Fournier and Christopher Lovejoy were just two of the unfathomable decisions.

The others included stripped Manny Pacquiao during a pandemic as he was taking care of his fellow countrymen.

All current champions with the WBA, 31 in total but less when you count Gervonta Davis as one [as he rules in three divisions], will be pushed together as soon as possible.

Outlining further their efforts, the WBA will be aiming to make sure all interim champions who have now lost their straps get given a chance to earn a title shot.

WBA RULING

They said: “The resolution explains the rules on which the body relies to make the recent decisions.

“First, it cites rule C.14. The rule states that both fighters and promoters must know the rules of the WBA. Also, know the resolutions or decisions of the committees.

“Rule C.29 states that the Championships Committee may select a mandatory challenger for each division. Either that or the WBA may do it via elimination fights.

“The selection may be subject to conditions. But generally, the highest-rated boxer in the division or the regional champion ranked in the top five will qualify to be named an official contender unless he is not available to fight.

“On the other hand, rules C.30 and C.31, which are related, state that the chairman of the Championships Committee may notify the two highest available contenders. Or the highest-ranked regional champions, or a combination thereof, are obligated to fight an elimination bout.

“Alternatively, a box-off between four ranked boxers may be ordered to determine the official challenger in a category.

“The Chairman of the Championships Committee may grant a period of 30 days to reach an agreement in cases of elimination bouts or a Box-off. If no agreement is reached, a purse bid will be called, as explained in rule C.32.”

The WBA’s positive step could see them reclassified by World Boxing News. However, champions like AJ will get forced into match-ups that were never on their schedule.

DEONTAY WILDER or FURY

Joshua already missed out on Deontay Wilder in 2018. Tyson Fury followed suit in 2020.

Other bouts include Canelo vs. Ryota Murata and Gervonta Davis vs. Teofimo Lopez.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.