“It’s no surprise that Yordenis Ugas beat Manny Pacquiao,” says top trainer

August 26th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Manny Pacquiao losing to Yordenis Ugas was not expected as pre-fight odds, on the whole, ruled out the underdog defeating the legend.

That’s the view of former Mike Tyson coach and top world champion trainer Teddy Atlas. The podcast host aired his views on the upset during his latest round of discussion.

Speaking about Ugas taking the fight to Pacquiao at just ten days’ notice, Atlas gave his expert comments of “The Fight Game.”

“I don’t think it was a massive upset, and I’ll tell you why,” he said. “Some people may understand.

“When you get a win over a 42-year-old, and when you’re talking about a guy that was a bronze medalist, Ugas.

“Ugas was a bronze medalist, so he probably had 300 amateur fights. So, you’re talking about a thoroughbred in that way. You’re talking about an elite fighter, an elite athlete.

“He’s from the Cuban Olympic team. They’re the best amateur boxing team, and they’re the best team in the world. Also, he had a world title.”

Atlas continued: “He had Pacquiao’s world title. When you’re talking about a guy with that pedigree, Ugas, he can fight top guys.

“He can even iconic guys like Manny Pacquiao, especially when they’re 42-years-old.

“I had picked Manny Pacquiao to win the fight. The reason I picked Pacquiao is because of styles. I saw the danger. It came true. Am I shocked? No,” concluded the New Yorker.

MANNY PACQUIAO FUTURE

Pacquiao was instantly linked to retirement as the Filipino Senator turns 43 later this year. Coming back from that kind of loss at his age is rare.

If anyone can do it, the “Pacman” can, and Ugas has already agreed to defend his belt if both sides can make the rematch.

But does Manny Pacquiao really need another fight? Does Manny Pacquiao really have anything left to prove in the ring?

All will be revealed in the coming weeks once both men recover from a grueling twelve-round battle.

