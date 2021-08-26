Manny Pacquiao trainer Freddie Roach clears up Josh Taylor comments

August 26th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Manny Pacquiao trainer Freddie Roach has cleared up comments about undisputed British champion Josh Taylor following a misunderstanding.

Roach stated, “Josh who?” during fight week for Manny Pacquiao’s loss to Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night.

Taylor got wind of what Roach said and let rip at the multi-time Trainer of the Year in his usual forward-thinking manner.

The Scot said: “Absolutely no need for the disrespect from Freddie roach. He knows fine well who I am.

“I have beaten him in the opposite [corner] beat two of his former fighters after all. W***stain!”

After the Pacquaio defeat, Roach moved to smooth things over with Taylor before they got too far.

Let’s clear this up now before I lose a friend in Josh Taylor,” urged Roach.

“When I came into the media center on Friday, after Manny’s weigh-in, I was asked about Josh being Manny’s next opponent. I responded with, “Who’s Josh Taylor,” because Manny has fought as a welterweight since 2009, except for Margarito at super welterweight.

“The rest of my quote, which seems to have gotten buried, was, “we have never got offered that fight. No one’s ever talked about that fight.”

He continued: “It’s not something that’s out there. Yeah, he’s a multi-time world champion, but it’s not something that’s gotten spoken about. So how can I give you a good answer? I can’t.”

MANNY PACQUIAO FIGHT

Taylor is yet to respond to Roach or take down his previous comments. “The Tartan Tornado” did express his disappointment in missing out on a fight with Pacquiao, though.

Pacquiao vs. Taylor was one of the options on the table if the Filipin Senator had beaten Ugas. It now looks likely to be a rematch or retirement for the eight-weight ruler.

“Oh well, looks like I won’t get to share the ring with my hero after all,” pointed out Taylor upon witnessing Ugas win.

“Father Time catches up with everyone. He’s still my hero. He is one of the greatest ever, in my opinion,” he concluded.

