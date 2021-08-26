Gervonta Davis faces Teofimo Lopez or Josh Taylor WBA mandatory order

August 26th, 2021

Gervonta Davis, a champion of some sort in three divisions with the World Boxing Association, will face mandatory orders shortly.

Davis is directly affected by the new WBA changes due to holding “Super” or “Regular” belts from super-featherweight to super-lightweight.

President Gilberto Mendoza has begun reducing the straps. The situation arose after World Boxing News revealed the organization had an astonishing 55 titlists.

Eliminating interim champions and demoting gold champions is the tip of the iceberg, according to Mendoza.

The next step will be offering those ex-interim champions a crack at the regular belt-holders before ultimately merging the “Super” and “Regular” titles in future match-ups.

GERVONTA DAVIS

Davis is in the firing line three times over. At some point, the American will get ordered to face Teofimo Lopez (lightweight), Josh Taylor (super-lightweight), and potentially Roger Gutierrez (super-featherweight).

“Tank” will have to decide who he faces. Also, which weight class will he eventually want to reign in.

Two of the trio are standout Pay Per View bouts. They could grace the top of any massive Premier Boxing Champions or Top Rank PPV card in 2022.

Whether any of them come to fruition is another story entirely.

WBA GOLD CHAMPION

Regarding the WBA Gold championships, some confusion still fills the air over the belts. They remain essentially unchanged in the shake-up.

WBN pointed out that they featured above the rankings amongst the usual belt-holders, something the WBA altered to affect the sheer volume of champions up there.

But as they since pointed out, the WBA will still subject “Gold Champions” to sanctioning fees for title bouts.

“In the case of reigning Gold champions, they will no longer appear “above the rankings.” However, they will occupy a place in the lists as from the following world ranking.

“They will be ranked just below the former interim champion or the official challenger. At the same time, they may get ordered to participate in eliminations or box-offs depending on the division.

BOX-OFF

“Gold champions and regional champions who are not mandatory challengers or will not be participating in an eliminator or box-off – may be allowed to participate in title defenses – all with the prior approval of the committee.

“The Championships Committee can still order mandatory defenses of the Gold Championship or the regional championship.

“The resolution got sent out Wednesday. It supersedes any of those issued in the past and helps advance the WBA’s world championship reduction plan,” they pointed out.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.