YouTube "boxer" compares himself to Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather

August 25th, 2021

A YouTube boxer who never fought against a professional compares himself to Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, and calls out Canelo Alvarez.

In utter madness, the vlogger in question continues to do an injustice to those fighters who clamor for the kind of spotlight he earned solely from social media followers.

Earning a Showtime deal based on dollars alone, the prankster faces MMA competitors he outweighs by forty pounds or more. How that gets labeled as a boxing career is anyone’s guess.

Ishe Smith, a former world champion, believes it’s becoming beyond a joke.

“Showtime got in it for the money. Nothing more, nothing less, can’t knock them for it,” said Smith, an ex-IBF ruler at super-welterweight.

“But it’s a shame where boxing is going. We have a novice comparing himself to Tyson and Mayweather.”

Predicting that this latest questionable action would be over soon, Smith added: “A guy that would get torched by a lot of fighters at his weight.

“Stay on that MMA gravy train tho, sooner or later, this fad will end.”

Over the years, boxing has had to put up with several attempts to besmirch it in the mainstream. This scenario which unfolded from a genuine interest in seeing Floyd Mayweather fight Conor McGregor in 2017, has since gone way past anything that went before it.

Boxing is becoming a laughing stock. A whole new generation of fans thinks what they are seeing is a real sport.

The argument that young eyes get drawn to boxing is flawed when the product is of a severely lesser standard.

Instead, introducing them to classic fights like Arturo Gatti vs. Micky Ward or Jose Luis Castillo vs. Diego Corrales would be more helpful than anything any YouTuber could throw at them.

Bring them fights that are not black and white, which happened in recent memory. Or at the very least, broadcast those alongside the charade to give it some balance – at least.

MIKE TYSON

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, Canelo or otherwise, those words shouldn’t be coming out of the mouth of anyone so bereft of skills.

Right now, it’s one-sided tunnel vision in promoting this guy as a bonafide boxer. Anyone with half a sporting brain knows he’s far from that.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN.