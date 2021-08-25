RayJay Bermudez headlines “Fight Night on the Charles at Moseley’s II” on Sept 25

Emily Harney

Vertex Promotions has announced its second event, “Fight Night on the Charles at Moseley’s II,” on Saturday night, September 25, at Moseley’s On The Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts.

A few of the same fighters from Vertex Promotions’ first show, July 31st at the same venue, will be in action again.

“We were very happy with the first show on July 31st,” Vertex promoter Dave Clark said. “Everyone there really had a great time. This show will be great as well. There’s a lot of local talent and we want to try to keep them as active as we can give fans around here a great night out.”

Undefeated ABF American West and NBA Continental champion, 23-year-old Albany (NY) welterweight RayJay “The Destroyer” Bermudez (13-0, 10 KOs) will headline the show once again in the 8-round main event,

Undefeated welterweight prospect James “The Slim Reaper” Perella (8-0, 5 KOs), fighting out of Mansfield, Massachusetts, is a 4-time USA New England Championships and 4-time New England Golden Gloves Champion. The popular fighter returns in the 6-round co-featured event.

Undefeated super featherweight Daniel “G.D.F.E.” Bailey (7-0, 4 KOs), fighting out of Tampa (FL), and unbeaten Lawrence (MA) junior welterweight Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (11-0, 9 KOs) are slated to be in 6-round bouts. Bailey is a 4-time U.S. Army and 2012 Ringside National champion, as well as the cousin of multiple world champion Randall Bailey.

Dorchester (MA) featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), a 2016 Rocky Marciano Tournament champion, and Lynn (MA) light heavyweight James Perkins (5-0-1, 4 KOs) are scheduled to be in 4-rounders.

Other returning fighters from Vertex Promotions’ inaugural event include Boston welterweight James Murrin (1-0), Malden (MA) junior lightweight Alex Rivera (1-0, 1 KO) in 4-round matches.

Opponents will soon be announced. Fighters subject to change.

Tickets will go on sale soon for $95.00 (row 1), $85.00 (2nd row), $65.00 (3rd row), $55.00 (general admission) and $45.00 (standing room).

Doors will open at 7 pm. ET with the first bout scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.