Manny Pacquiao may continue fighting, open to Yordenis Ugas rematch

August 25th, 2021

Reports that Manny Pacquiao will continue fighting into his 43rd year gather pace following his loss to Yordenis Ugas last weekend.

It was thought that Pacquiao would walk away in a bid to become President of the Philippines. Not so, according to many inside the sport – including the man himself.

Pacquiao has already made it public that he would consider a second fight with Ugas, which would happen after he turns 43.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has also released a statement confirming his view that the “Pacman” may fight on.

“WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman stressed that it would be unfair to evaluate the career of Manny Pacquiao, one of the greatest boxers in history,” said the WBC.

“An idol, such as Manny Pacquiao with just his recent fight.

“For the WBC President, the Filipino has already written his name in the history of this sport as his feats have led him to the highest sporting glory.

“He assured that the fight against the Cuban Yordenis Ugas is difficult to evaluate.

“Without diminishing the great performance of Yordenis, the WBC President commented that any boxer suffers rustiness after two years of inactivity, as well as such a precipitous change of rival, which can hardly be studied in such a short time span.

“In a personal opinion, Mr. Sulaiman expressed that he is convinced that this won’t be Manny´s last fight. He clarified that, even if it were, Pacquiao is and will always be the pride of the WBC and the world.

“Not only he has been extraordinary inside the ring. But also he has been great on the benefit of his country. A man always ready to help others, empathetic.

“Who – if he so decides – will seek the Presidency of the Philippines to help his people.

“He regretted that the fight with WBC champion Errol Spence did not take place as it would have been a sensational closing of the cycle for Manny and for the WBC, with which he has been crowned in various categories, starting with the fly division.”

MANNY PACQUIAO WIN

Before his victory over Pacquiao, Ugas had his ambitions but is open to another installment with the legend.

“As everyone knows, I want to defend my WBA world title against any-and-all challengers,” said Ugas.

“I take pride in being a world champion and tremendous respect for the WBA. But I will fight anyone they mandate as my number one contender.

“I am the boogeyman of the division and have to be a world champion to get fighters to fight me. Even then, I still can’t get the big fights. So, I take a lot of pride in defending my belt.”

“A win puts me closer to a rematch with Shawn Porter, a fight with Terence Crawford, or a fight with Keith Thurman.

“These are the fighters I hope I get to face in the future. I am looking to secure a legacy with my career, and I want to prove that I am the best welterweight in all of boxing.”

Will Pacquiao fight again? – We will see.

