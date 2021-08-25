Manny Pacquiao now content with how Juan Manuel Marquez saga ended

August 25th, 2021

Chris Farina

Manny Pacquiao discussed his infamous 2012 defeat to Juan Manuel Marquez when confirming what WBN covered back then – a fifth fight offer.

The “Pacman” was obsessed with landing a chance at revenge following a pummelling knockout loss at the hands of Marquez.

Many thought it was rough justice. However, Marquez felt aggrieved at missing out on at least one points victory in their previous three meetings.

After being wiped out in the fight, Pacquiao hounded Bob Arum to get him the opportunity to put things right. Marquez stood firm.

“I was begging my promoter to get me another. But I wanted another [fight with Juan Manuel Marquez) but he withdrew,” explained Pacquiao to ESPN Deportes.

“I don’t feel bad because I feel like that was a great experience in my career. This is boxing. You cannot always keep winning. Sometimes you lose,” he added.

Arum discussed the goings-on with WBN some years later, revealing that a reported $100 million offer was possibly wide of the mark.

“Listen, I discussed it with my people in the company. You know what Marquez is talking about because I know that we offered him either six or seven million dollars (for the fifth fight).

“It was far more than he ever made for the fourth fight,” Arum exclusively explained to World Boxing News.

“We made the offer within a year of Marquez scoring the knockout. It was, Obama had just won the election. So that would have been 2012 into 2013 – something like that.

“So we offered him six million. Then I know we went up to eight or nine (million), something like that.”

On Marquez mentioning nine-figure sums, Arum added: “I believe Marquez might have been talking about pesos.

“It’s my belief because that’s how he talks. At that time, pesos are about fourteen or fifteen to the dollar, not twenty. That gets you to around 150 million pesos.

“That’s what our interaction with Marquez was.”

MANNY PACQUIAO LEGACY

Pacquiao’s legacy will be unaffected by his failure to beat Marquez again. Both men ended their unbelievable saga on good terms.

Following an eighth reverse against Yordenis Ugas last weekend, Manny Pacquiao is content with what he did inside the ring.

“It makes me happy to be an inspiration to many people. At the end of my career, I want people to remember me for being a champion in the ring and as a champion outside the ring.

“What I have achieved in boxing goes beyond what I ever imagined – fighting in eight different divisions, being a champion in four decades.

“I am happy that I was able to contribute to the history of boxing in my life,” said the Filipino Senator.

