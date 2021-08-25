Is Joe Joyce Ready for the Winner of Joshua vs Usyk?

August 25th, 2021

Queensberry Promotions

Joe Joyce believes he is ready to step up and take on the winner of the meeting between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, due to take place in September. His words came following the TKO victory over veteran heavyweight Carlos Takam on the 24th of July at the SSE Arena.

Can the Juggernaut really mix it at the top of the division?

Joyce did not start the fight with much urgency and Takam was the better of the boxers in the opening rounds, landing head and body shots. However, into the sixth round and Joyce began taking control having staggered Takam with an early blow. Joyce followed up with a flurry of punches and referee Steve Gray was forced to stop the fight in favour of the British man.

Having won the fight, Joyce became the WBO’s mandatory challenger to face the winner of the fight between Joshua and Usyk. Despite the victory over Takam being the first fight for Joyce since his impressive win over Daniel Dubois in November, the Englishman now boasts a record of 13 wins from 13 fights, with 12 coming by knockout. Promoter Frank Warren spoke about Joyce after the victory over Takam and said, “He’s the mandatory challenger. I think providing AJ wins and (Tyson) Fury wins they will fight first but then they will have to fight him (Joyce).”

A chance to secure 3 world title belts

Before we take a look at the chances of Joyce, should he meet either Joshua or Usyk, it is worth stating that there are several permutations in place. For example, if Joshua beats Usyk, he will then move to a doubleheader against Fury, should he beat Wilder. Joshua may also only have to deal with the mandatory defence of the WBO title fourth of the all the belts he would own, meaning a long wait for Joyce.

Therefore, Joyce may be better served looking at other potential opposition in the top ten. However, he only has eyes for the big prize and speaking about who he would like to face after the win over Takam, Joyce said, “Both of them (Joshua or Usyk), whoever wins the fight,” before continuing, “I’m here. I’m coming for that WBO title so whoever wants to challenge me for it, I mean, I’ll challenge them for it, because they’ve got it. But I want it.”

The shock win over Dubois, who was undefeated going into that fight, shows Joyce has the ability to mix it with the best in the heavyweight division. However, if Usyk beats Joshua, Joyce will have to face a man who beat him by a five-round decision in the World Series of Boxing. Time has moved on, but Usyk clearly had the better of that exchange. In truth, both Joshua and Usyk are probably out of reach for Joyce in terms of current ability. Therefore, a meeting with a different fighter inside the top ten may be a better move for Joyce right now.