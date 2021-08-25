Heavyweight Joe Joyce answers fellow boxer Amy Timlin’s fight kit S.O.S

Highly-ranked heavyweight Joe Joyce answered an S.O.S by a fellow boxer ahead of a European title fight next month.

Joyce, who recently negated on a defense of his own European title to chase his world title dreams, responded to Amy Timlin.

The female boxer sent out a plea for help on social media by saying: “Can any of my sponsors help me out with a fight kit ahead of my European title fight on September 11th?

“I’m in desperate need of getting one done asap. It’ll be a lot less stressful if I get some help,” she added.

Showing just what a class act he is, Joyce came to the rescue.

“Hey Amy, DM me the cost and I’ll happily cover the cost of your fight kit. Good luck with your fight!”

The gesture comes just days after Joyce signed a new deal with promoter Frank Warren and landed a shot at the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk winner.

“I’m delighted to announce that I’ll be extending my promotional deal with Queensberry.

“Therefore, I believe I’m in the right place to achieve my dreams and become a World Champion,” said Joyce.

HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

Warren stated: “I am delighted Joe has agreed on a long-term contract renewal with us at Queensberry for the period of time where we are confident he will be crowned WBO world champion.

“He hasn’t put a foot – or a fist – wrong since teaming up with us. He is certainly now getting the exposure and attention his boxing exploits deserve.

“We worked very hard in lobbying the WBO to recognize Joe as No.2 in the world rankings.

“The governing body will enforce the heavyweight mandatory challenger to the winner of Joshua-Usyk in 2022,” confirmed the Hall of Famer.

Class, as usual, Joyce is quickly becoming a fan favorite in the sport.

